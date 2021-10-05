2nd-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:42. Good. rail trn,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.170, 45.960, 59.090, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.320.
Trainer: James Acquilano
Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Sky Mesa-Neversaidiwassweet
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Corporate Raider
|124
|5
|2
|2-2½
|2-2½
|2-2½
|1-no
|M. Davila, Jr.
|2.60
|Frosty the Dragon
|124
|6
|1
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-½
|2-3
|K. Navarro
|6.00
|Stone Heart
|124
|9
|3
|3-½
|3-hd
|3-½
|3-no
|L. Perez
|1.80
|American Tzar
|124
|7
|4
|6-1
|6-1
|6-1
|4-1½
|W. Rohena
|40.00
|Tenency
|124
|1
|5
|4-hd
|5-3
|4-1
|5-3
|J. Davis
|5.40
|Massey Hall
|124
|2
|7
|5-2
|4-hd
|5-1½
|6-nk
|E. De Diego
|6.20
|a-Discreet Mission
|124
|3
|8
|7-1
|7-2½
|7-3
|7-¾
|J. Baez
|14.20
|Fifty Eight O G
|124
|4
|6
|8-1
|8-1
|8-4
|8-5
|C. Camilo
|14.90
|a-Can'tweallgetalong
|124
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|S. Cardona
|14.20
|5 (5)
|Corporate Raider
|7.20
|4.00
|3.00
|6 (6)
|Frosty the Dragon
|5.80
|3.00
|8 (9)
|Stone Heart
|2.40
Daily Double (1-5) paid $13.60; Exacta (5-6) paid $37.60; $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-8-7) paid $72.40; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-8) paid $47.37;
