2nd-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:42. Good. rail trn,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.170, 45.960, 59.090, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.320.

Trainer: James Acquilano

Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Sky Mesa-Neversaidiwassweet

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Corporate Raider124522-2½2-2½2-2½1-noM. Davila, Jr.2.60
Frosty the Dragon124611-hd1-11-½2-3K. Navarro6.00
Stone Heart124933-½3-hd3-½3-noL. Perez1.80
American Tzar124746-16-16-14-1½W. Rohena40.00
Tenency124154-hd5-34-15-3J. Davis5.40
Massey Hall124275-24-hd5-1½6-nkE. De Diego6.20
a-Discreet Mission124387-17-2½7-37-¾J. Baez14.20
Fifty Eight O G124468-18-18-48-5C. Camilo14.90
a-Can'tweallgetalong124899999S. Cardona14.20
5 (5)Corporate Raider7.204.003.00
6 (6)Frosty the Dragon5.803.00
8 (9)Stone Heart2.40

Daily Double (1-5) paid $13.60; Exacta (5-6) paid $37.60; $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-8-7) paid $72.40; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-8) paid $47.37;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you