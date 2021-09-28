1st-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:11. Good. 4w1/4,drftd1/16to wire

Fractional/Final Time: 22.420, 46.970, 1:00.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.440.

Trainer: James Acquilano

Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Handsome Mike-Starship Fantasy

Scratched: Comfortable Cat.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Do What It Takes122343-hd3-hd2-11-6¼M. Davila, Jr.0.85
Chasing Losses124121-1½1-1½1-1½2-1¼W. Rohena4.30
Chillinwithfriends1225554-34-23-2½L. Perez3.10
I'm a Good Looker122412-22-1½3-hd4-3½E. De Diego6.00
Becca Takes Charge122234-hd555K. Navarro7.80
4 (3)Do What It Takes3.703.002.10
1 (1)Chasing Losses3.702.40
6 (5)Chillinwithfriends2.40

Exacta (4-1) paid $13.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-6-5) paid $2.60; $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $5.35;

2nd-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:40. Good. 5w3/8,6w5/16,drw off

Fractional/Final Time: 22.990, 47.650, 1:00.580, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.270.

Trainer: Thomas Foley

Winner: CH F, 3, by Lea-Roundnroundwego

Scratched: Traci's Girl.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Lea Me Alone119665-2½4-11-hd1-3½T. Piermarini0.85
Modern Steel12235663-32-4½L. Perez5.90
Miss Gold Medalist124141-hd1-12-13-4½K. Navarro1.75
Cat Glasses Kathy122524-1½5-½64-2¾E. De Diego10.20
Hope I Can122232-hd2-hd4-25-7½M. Davila, Jr.19.90
Bustin Free122413-½3-hd5-hd6J. Berrios19.20
7 (6)Lea Me Alone3.703.202.10
3 (3)Modern Steel4.102.50
1 (1)Miss Gold Medalist2.30

Daily Double (4-7) paid $15.40; Exacta (7-3) paid $15.20; $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-1-5) paid $2.92; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-1) paid $7.05;

3rd-$25,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:09. Good. 2p trns,clearly best

Fractional/Final Time: 24.630, 49.150, 1:14.380, 1:39.870, 00.000, 1:44.070.

Trainer: Jeremiah Englehart

Winner: CH F, 3, by Effinex-Funny Annie

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
U Guys Are No Fun119342-½2-½1-31-181-21¾A. Worrie0.05
Melissa's Smile121566664-12-1¼W. Rohena20.10
Single Lady119433-43-73-62-13-2¾T. Piermarini8.40
Miss Circular Gal122221-½1-hd2-hd3-34-5¼J. Davis42.25
Della Lute122655-hd4-½4-35-25-1K. Navarro11.60
Lady Midas122114-45-1½5-166C. Camilo67.75
3 (3)U Guys Are No Fun2.102.102.10
5 (5)Melissa's Smile4.703.90
4 (4)Single Lady2.10

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $4.00. Daily Double (7-3) paid $6.10; Exacta (3-5) paid $19.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-4-2) paid $10.65; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-4) paid $11.20;

4th-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:39. 1,6. 4w1/2,2p5/16,drftd out

Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 47.090, 59.840, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.060.

Trainer: Jeffrey Englehart

Winner: B G, 5, by Giant's Causeway-Lovely Lil

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Beachside122723-hd2-1½1-11-nkA. Worrie3.50
Smokin' Alone124245-34-1½4-2½2-1½N. Alvarado7.10
Royal Suspect122664-½3-33-1½3-2O. Gomez2.00
Florida Endeavour119532-hd6-45-hd4-noJ. Davis5.90
Cool Quartet122177775-1¾K. Navarro14.50
Union Banks122456-55-hd6-26-1½M. Davila, Jr.9.90
Stone Guitar122311-11-hd2-½7J. Flores3.05
7 (7)Beachside9.004.803.00
2 (2)Smokin' Alone5.404.80
6 (6)Royal Suspect2.80

$0.5 Pick 4 (3/4-6/7-3-7) 4 Correct Paid $16.62. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $6.75. Daily Double (3-7) paid $7.60; Exacta (7-2) paid $58.50; $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-6-5) paid $29.05; $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-6) paid $29.87;

5th-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:08. 6,7. drftd out some late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.460, 59.420, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.310.

Trainer: Thomas Muller, Sr.

Winner: B G, 3, by Laoban-Wild and Windblown

Scratched: Financial Draw.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bowing Snowman119151-11-1½1-½1-½J. Sone1.15
D S Advantage122423-12-3½2-3½2-4J. Cruz13.10
Theresa's Boy122745-hd3-hd3-23-4R. Ignacio13.80
Wilson's Holiday122234-1½6-66-64-1½T. Piermarini29.75
Threepointninenine122312-hd5-14-½5-2¼K. Navarro6.40
Double D Day122666-54-hd5-16-3¾O. Gomez1.55
Handsome Devil122577777D. Frates12.60
1 (1)Bowing Snowman4.302.802.50
5 (4)D S Advantage7.204.30
8 (7)Theresa's Boy6.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $6.05. Daily Double (7-1) paid $27.40; Exacta (1-5) paid $33.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-8-2) paid $50.50; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-8) paid $40.87;

6th-$24,700, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:37. 2,5. shrp st,2p trns,drvg

Fractional/Final Time: 24.550, 49.120, 1:13.010, 1:40.050, 00.000, 1:44.720.

Trainer: Charlton Baker

Winner: CH G, 5, by Frost Giant-Gold for the Queen

Scratched: Chic N Wilbur.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
True Gold122111-11-½1-hd1-½1-2H. Hernandez3.20
Simply1223255552-nkK. Navarro1.60
Bustin the Rules122243-14-64-43-2½3-3A. Worrie4.80
Whistling Birds122552-hd2-1½2-52-3½4-2¾J. Davila, Jr.1.75
Internet of Things122434-53-hd3-14-hd5L. Perez12.80
1 (1)True Gold8.403.003.80
3 (3)Simply2.402.50
2 (2)Bustin the Rules5.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $40.62. Daily Double (1-1) paid $25.40; Exacta (1-3) paid $18.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-2-5) paid $6.70; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $13.25;

7th-$25,900, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:06. Good. waited5/16,drw clear

Fractional/Final Time: 24.220, 48.570, 1:14.530, 1:42.340, 00.000, 1:46.910.

Trainer: Paul Barrow

Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by The Lumber Guy-Cameo Mio

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
She's a Lumberjane122114-15-hd4-hd1-1½1-4¼O. Gomez7.60
Silver Banshee119332-½2-12-12-½2-1½K. Navarro4.00
Lady Lana12147775-14-hd3-½T. Piermarini4.70
Magnificent Mags119225-hd6-176-24-1½J. Davis32.25
Flower's Fortune119651-11-hd1-hd3-1½5-¾J. Davila, Jr.0.75
Moments to Saver122543-hd3-hd6-½5-½6-7½J. Cruz7.60
Dancing Slippers122766-14-hd3-½77H. Hernandez46.00
1 (1)She's a Lumberjane17.208.405.30
3 (3)Silver Banshee5.904.50
4 (4)Lady Lana3.50

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $40.87. Daily Double (1-1) paid $66.50; Exacta (1-3) paid $86.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-4-2) paid $296.75; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-4) paid $135.00;

8th-$16,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:36. Good. drftd out some str,drv

Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 47.050, 1:00.090, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.140.

Trainer: Linda Rice

Winner: CH F, 3, by Tapiture-Splendid Honor

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Ms Penelopepitstop121751-11-1½1-6½1-6¾O. Gomez0.45
Red Priestess117344-13-22-12-nkJ. Davis6.00
Boomkittybyebye121165-45-34-2½3-5¼A. Worrie5.10
Mulimbimby121537-17-76-84-hdL. Perez15.40
Coming Storm124476-½6-15-½5-¾W. Rohena63.75
Pals Saratoga Gal121912-hd2-2½3-16-10J. Davila, Jr.6.10
Kastanyas12469998-47-9¼S. Cardona110.00
Carols Way119823-24-17-38-1¼R. Ignacio88.25
Thirstyforamiracle124288-38-499C. Camilo105.50
7 (7)Ms Penelopepitstop2.902.202.20
3 (3)Red Priestess3.403.70
1 (1)Boomkittybyebye3.70

$0.2 Pick 6 (3-7-1/4-1-1-7) 6 Correct Paid $361.40. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-1/4-1-1-7) 5 Correct Paid $706.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/4-1-1-7) 4 Correct Paid $89.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $30.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-1-5) paid $5.52; Daily Double (1-7) paid $27.20; Exacta (7-3) paid $11.20; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-1) paid $9.55; Attendance unavailable. Total Handle $898,332.

