1st-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:11. Good. 4w1/4,drftd1/16to wire
Fractional/Final Time: 22.420, 46.970, 1:00.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.440.
Trainer: James Acquilano
Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Handsome Mike-Starship Fantasy
Scratched: Comfortable Cat.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Do What It Takes
|122
|3
|4
|3-hd
|3-hd
|2-1
|1-6¼
|M. Davila, Jr.
|0.85
|Chasing Losses
|124
|1
|2
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-1½
|2-1¼
|W. Rohena
|4.30
|Chillinwithfriends
|122
|5
|5
|5
|4-3
|4-2
|3-2½
|L. Perez
|3.10
|I'm a Good Looker
|122
|4
|1
|2-2
|2-1½
|3-hd
|4-3½
|E. De Diego
|6.00
|Becca Takes Charge
|122
|2
|3
|4-hd
|5
|5
|5
|K. Navarro
|7.80
|4 (3)
|Do What It Takes
|3.70
|3.00
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Chasing Losses
|3.70
|2.40
|6 (5)
|Chillinwithfriends
|2.40
Exacta (4-1) paid $13.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-6-5) paid $2.60; $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-6) paid $5.35;
2nd-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:40. Good. 5w3/8,6w5/16,drw off
Fractional/Final Time: 22.990, 47.650, 1:00.580, 00.000, 00.000, 1:07.270.
Trainer: Thomas Foley
Winner: CH F, 3, by Lea-Roundnroundwego
Scratched: Traci's Girl.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Lea Me Alone
|119
|6
|6
|5-2½
|4-1
|1-hd
|1-3½
|T. Piermarini
|0.85
|Modern Steel
|122
|3
|5
|6
|6
|3-3
|2-4½
|L. Perez
|5.90
|Miss Gold Medalist
|124
|1
|4
|1-hd
|1-1
|2-1
|3-4½
|K. Navarro
|1.75
|Cat Glasses Kathy
|122
|5
|2
|4-1½
|5-½
|6
|4-2¾
|E. De Diego
|10.20
|Hope I Can
|122
|2
|3
|2-hd
|2-hd
|4-2
|5-7½
|M. Davila, Jr.
|19.90
|Bustin Free
|122
|4
|1
|3-½
|3-hd
|5-hd
|6
|J. Berrios
|19.20
|7 (6)
|Lea Me Alone
|3.70
|3.20
|2.10
|3 (3)
|Modern Steel
|4.10
|2.50
|1 (1)
|Miss Gold Medalist
|2.30
Daily Double (4-7) paid $15.40; Exacta (7-3) paid $15.20; $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-1-5) paid $2.92; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-1) paid $7.05;
3rd-$25,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:09. Good. 2p trns,clearly best
Fractional/Final Time: 24.630, 49.150, 1:14.380, 1:39.870, 00.000, 1:44.070.
Trainer: Jeremiah Englehart
Winner: CH F, 3, by Effinex-Funny Annie
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|U Guys Are No Fun
|119
|3
|4
|2-½
|2-½
|1-3
|1-18
|1-21¾
|A. Worrie
|0.05
|Melissa's Smile
|121
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4-1
|2-1¼
|W. Rohena
|20.10
|Single Lady
|119
|4
|3
|3-4
|3-7
|3-6
|2-1
|3-2¾
|T. Piermarini
|8.40
|Miss Circular Gal
|122
|2
|2
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-hd
|3-3
|4-5¼
|J. Davis
|42.25
|Della Lute
|122
|6
|5
|5-hd
|4-½
|4-3
|5-2
|5-1
|K. Navarro
|11.60
|Lady Midas
|122
|1
|1
|4-4
|5-1½
|5-1
|6
|6
|C. Camilo
|67.75
|3 (3)
|U Guys Are No Fun
|2.10
|2.10
|2.10
|5 (5)
|Melissa's Smile
|4.70
|3.90
|4 (4)
|Single Lady
|2.10
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $4.00. Daily Double (7-3) paid $6.10; Exacta (3-5) paid $19.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-4-2) paid $10.65; $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-4) paid $11.20;
4th-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:39. 1,6. 4w1/2,2p5/16,drftd out
Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 47.090, 59.840, 00.000, 00.000, 1:13.060.
Trainer: Jeffrey Englehart
Winner: B G, 5, by Giant's Causeway-Lovely Lil
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Beachside
|122
|7
|2
|3-hd
|2-1½
|1-1
|1-nk
|A. Worrie
|3.50
|Smokin' Alone
|124
|2
|4
|5-3
|4-1½
|4-2½
|2-1½
|N. Alvarado
|7.10
|Royal Suspect
|122
|6
|6
|4-½
|3-3
|3-1½
|3-2
|O. Gomez
|2.00
|Florida Endeavour
|119
|5
|3
|2-hd
|6-4
|5-hd
|4-no
|J. Davis
|5.90
|Cool Quartet
|122
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5-1¾
|K. Navarro
|14.50
|Union Banks
|122
|4
|5
|6-5
|5-hd
|6-2
|6-1½
|M. Davila, Jr.
|9.90
|Stone Guitar
|122
|3
|1
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-½
|7
|J. Flores
|3.05
|7 (7)
|Beachside
|9.00
|4.80
|3.00
|2 (2)
|Smokin' Alone
|5.40
|4.80
|6 (6)
|Royal Suspect
|2.80
$0.5 Pick 4 (3/4-6/7-3-7) 4 Correct Paid $16.62. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $6.75. Daily Double (3-7) paid $7.60; Exacta (7-2) paid $58.50; $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-6-5) paid $29.05; $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-6) paid $29.87;
5th-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:08. 6,7. drftd out some late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.460, 59.420, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.310.
Trainer: Thomas Muller, Sr.
Winner: B G, 3, by Laoban-Wild and Windblown
Scratched: Financial Draw.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bowing Snowman
|119
|1
|5
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-½
|1-½
|J. Sone
|1.15
|D S Advantage
|122
|4
|2
|3-1
|2-3½
|2-3½
|2-4
|J. Cruz
|13.10
|Theresa's Boy
|122
|7
|4
|5-hd
|3-hd
|3-2
|3-4
|R. Ignacio
|13.80
|Wilson's Holiday
|122
|2
|3
|4-1½
|6-6
|6-6
|4-1½
|T. Piermarini
|29.75
|Threepointninenine
|122
|3
|1
|2-hd
|5-1
|4-½
|5-2¼
|K. Navarro
|6.40
|Double D Day
|122
|6
|6
|6-5
|4-hd
|5-1
|6-3¾
|O. Gomez
|1.55
|Handsome Devil
|122
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|D. Frates
|12.60
|1 (1)
|Bowing Snowman
|4.30
|2.80
|2.50
|5 (4)
|D S Advantage
|7.20
|4.30
|8 (7)
|Theresa's Boy
|6.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $6.05. Daily Double (7-1) paid $27.40; Exacta (1-5) paid $33.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-8-2) paid $50.50; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-8) paid $40.87;
6th-$24,700, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:37. 2,5. shrp st,2p trns,drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 24.550, 49.120, 1:13.010, 1:40.050, 00.000, 1:44.720.
Trainer: Charlton Baker
Winner: CH G, 5, by Frost Giant-Gold for the Queen
Scratched: Chic N Wilbur.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|True Gold
|122
|1
|1
|1-1
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-2
|H. Hernandez
|3.20
|Simply
|122
|3
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2-nk
|K. Navarro
|1.60
|Bustin the Rules
|122
|2
|4
|3-1
|4-6
|4-4
|3-2½
|3-3
|A. Worrie
|4.80
|Whistling Birds
|122
|5
|5
|2-hd
|2-1½
|2-5
|2-3½
|4-2¾
|J. Davila, Jr.
|1.75
|Internet of Things
|122
|4
|3
|4-5
|3-hd
|3-1
|4-hd
|5
|L. Perez
|12.80
|1 (1)
|True Gold
|8.40
|3.00
|3.80
|3 (3)
|Simply
|2.40
|2.50
|2 (2)
|Bustin the Rules
|5.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $40.62. Daily Double (1-1) paid $25.40; Exacta (1-3) paid $18.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-2-5) paid $6.70; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $13.25;
7th-$25,900, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:06. Good. waited5/16,drw clear
Fractional/Final Time: 24.220, 48.570, 1:14.530, 1:42.340, 00.000, 1:46.910.
Trainer: Paul Barrow
Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by The Lumber Guy-Cameo Mio
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|She's a Lumberjane
|122
|1
|1
|4-1
|5-hd
|4-hd
|1-1½
|1-4¼
|O. Gomez
|7.60
|Silver Banshee
|119
|3
|3
|2-½
|2-1
|2-1
|2-½
|2-1½
|K. Navarro
|4.00
|Lady Lana
|121
|4
|7
|7
|7
|5-1
|4-hd
|3-½
|T. Piermarini
|4.70
|Magnificent Mags
|119
|2
|2
|5-hd
|6-1
|7
|6-2
|4-1½
|J. Davis
|32.25
|Flower's Fortune
|119
|6
|5
|1-1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|3-1½
|5-¾
|J. Davila, Jr.
|0.75
|Moments to Saver
|122
|5
|4
|3-hd
|3-hd
|6-½
|5-½
|6-7½
|J. Cruz
|7.60
|Dancing Slippers
|122
|7
|6
|6-1
|4-hd
|3-½
|7
|7
|H. Hernandez
|46.00
|1 (1)
|She's a Lumberjane
|17.20
|8.40
|5.30
|3 (3)
|Silver Banshee
|5.90
|4.50
|4 (4)
|Lady Lana
|3.50
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $40.87. Daily Double (1-1) paid $66.50; Exacta (1-3) paid $86.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-4-2) paid $296.75; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-4) paid $135.00;
8th-$16,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:36. Good. drftd out some str,drv
Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 47.050, 1:00.090, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.140.
Trainer: Linda Rice
Winner: CH F, 3, by Tapiture-Splendid Honor
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Ms Penelopepitstop
|121
|7
|5
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-6½
|1-6¾
|O. Gomez
|0.45
|Red Priestess
|117
|3
|4
|4-1
|3-2
|2-1
|2-nk
|J. Davis
|6.00
|Boomkittybyebye
|121
|1
|6
|5-4
|5-3
|4-2½
|3-5¼
|A. Worrie
|5.10
|Mulimbimby
|121
|5
|3
|7-1
|7-7
|6-8
|4-hd
|L. Perez
|15.40
|Coming Storm
|124
|4
|7
|6-½
|6-1
|5-½
|5-¾
|W. Rohena
|63.75
|Pals Saratoga Gal
|121
|9
|1
|2-hd
|2-2½
|3-1
|6-10
|J. Davila, Jr.
|6.10
|Kastanyas
|124
|6
|9
|9
|9
|8-4
|7-9¼
|S. Cardona
|110.00
|Carols Way
|119
|8
|2
|3-2
|4-1
|7-3
|8-1¼
|R. Ignacio
|88.25
|Thirstyforamiracle
|124
|2
|8
|8-3
|8-4
|9
|9
|C. Camilo
|105.50
|7 (7)
|Ms Penelopepitstop
|2.90
|2.20
|2.20
|3 (3)
|Red Priestess
|3.40
|3.70
|1 (1)
|Boomkittybyebye
|3.70
$0.2 Pick 6 (3-7-1/4-1-1-7) 6 Correct Paid $361.40. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-1/4-1-1-7) 5 Correct Paid $706.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/4-1-1-7) 4 Correct Paid $89.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-7) 3 Correct Paid $30.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-1-5) paid $5.52; Daily Double (1-7) paid $27.20; Exacta (7-3) paid $11.20; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-1) paid $9.55; Attendance unavailable. Total Handle $898,332.
