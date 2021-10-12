8th-$12,600, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:34. 2,4. hppd st,altrd in1/8
Fractional/Final Time: 22.960, 47.840, 1:01.420, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.550.
Trainer: Matthew Clarke
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Competitive Edge-Regally
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Competion Queen
|121
|2
|7
|2-hd
|3-3
|2-1
|1-no
|J. Baez
|8.10
|Unitedtorun
|124
|1
|8
|6-hd
|6-3½
|3-3
|2-1½
|J. Cruz
|7.40
|Bettyboom
|121
|3
|3
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-2½
|3-6½
|H. Hernandez
|14.80
|Tijuana Flair
|121
|5
|5
|8
|7-2
|7-10
|4-4
|C. Camilo
|24.50
|One Ticked Lady
|121
|4
|6
|3-½
|2-½
|4-2
|5-3
|O. Gomez
|0.85
|Wine Trail
|121
|8
|1
|5-3
|5-½
|5-hd
|6-7¾
|N. Alvarado
|2.90
|Musical Thunder
|124
|7
|2
|7-hd
|8
|8
|7-½
|J. Berrios
|70.50
|Accattivante
|121
|6
|4
|4-½
|4-½
|6-hd
|8
|J. Davila, Jr.
|10.80
|2 (2)
|Competion Queen
|18.20
|6.70
|4.10
|1 (1)
|Unitedtorun
|7.10
|4.10
|3 (3)
|Bettyboom
|5.50
$0.2 Pick 6 (8-3-6/7-6-5/6-2) 5 Correct Paid $199.60. $0.5 Pick 5 (3-6/7-6-5/6-2) 5 Correct Paid $1,695.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (6/7-6-5/6-2) 4 Correct Paid $85.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $44.37. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-3-5) paid $170.25; Daily Double (5-2) paid $21.20; Exacta (2-1) paid $96.50; $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-3) paid $183.25; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $837,069.
