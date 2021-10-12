8th-$12,600, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:34. 2,4. hppd st,altrd in1/8

Fractional/Final Time: 22.960, 47.840, 1:01.420, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.550.

Trainer: Matthew Clarke

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Competitive Edge-Regally

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Competion Queen121272-hd3-32-11-noJ. Baez8.10
Unitedtorun124186-hd6-3½3-32-1½J. Cruz7.40
Bettyboom121331-11-1½1-2½3-6½H. Hernandez14.80
Tijuana Flair1215587-27-104-4C. Camilo24.50
One Ticked Lady121463-½2-½4-25-3O. Gomez0.85
Wine Trail121815-35-½5-hd6-7¾N. Alvarado2.90
Musical Thunder124727-hd887-½J. Berrios70.50
Accattivante121644-½4-½6-hd8J. Davila, Jr.10.80
2 (2)Competion Queen18.206.704.10
1 (1)Unitedtorun7.104.10
3 (3)Bettyboom5.50

$0.2 Pick 6 (8-3-6/7-6-5/6-2) 5 Correct Paid $199.60. $0.5 Pick 5 (3-6/7-6-5/6-2) 5 Correct Paid $1,695.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (6/7-6-5/6-2) 4 Correct Paid $85.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $44.37. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-3-5) paid $170.25; Daily Double (5-2) paid $21.20; Exacta (2-1) paid $96.50; $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-3) paid $183.25; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $837,069.

