1st-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:11. 1. 3p trns,driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.890, 48.310, 1:13.600, 1:41.440, 00.000, 1:46.160.
Trainer: John Grabowski
Winner: B G, 5, by Curlin-Bourbonstreetgirl
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Kingfish
|124
|6
|4
|4-hd
|5-2
|4-2½
|1-2
|1-1¼
|H. Hernandez
|8.90
|5.00
|4.00
|3.45
|Just Got Hitched
|122
|7
|5
|6-3
|6-3
|5-hd
|4-1
|2-nk
|J. Cruz
|8.70
|4.50
|8.40
|Lightning Rob
|122
|3
|6
|7
|7
|7
|5-hd
|3-3¼
|L. Perez
|6.60
|12.20
|Mo and Go
|124
|2
|3
|1-hd
|1-hd
|3-1
|3-1
|4-2½
|J. Davila, Jr.
|0.95
|Duck Pond Road
|122
|1
|7
|5-1½
|4-1
|1-1
|2-hd
|5-6½
|O. Gomez
|5.30
|Blues City
|122
|4
|2
|3-3
|2-½
|2-1
|6-15
|6-12¾
|N. Alvarado
|10.40
|Where Ya Goin Owen
|122
|5
|1
|2-1½
|3-2
|6-2
|7
|7
|S. Cardona
|15.50
Exacta (6-7) paid $61.00; $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-3-2) paid $78.10; $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-3) paid $92.12;
