1st-$12,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:11. 1. 3p trns,driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.890, 48.310, 1:13.600, 1:41.440, 00.000, 1:46.160.

Trainer: John Grabowski

Winner: B G, 5, by Curlin-Bourbonstreetgirl

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Kingfish124644-hd5-24-2½1-21-1¼H. Hernandez8.905.004.003.45
Just Got Hitched122756-36-35-hd4-12-nkJ. Cruz8.704.508.40
Lightning Rob122367775-hd3-3¼L. Perez6.6012.20
Mo and Go124231-hd1-hd3-13-14-2½J. Davila, Jr.0.95
Duck Pond Road122175-1½4-11-12-hd5-6½O. Gomez5.30
Blues City122423-32-½2-16-156-12¾N. Alvarado10.40
Where Ya Goin Owen122512-1½3-26-277S. Cardona15.50

Exacta (6-7) paid $61.00; $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-3-2) paid $78.10; $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-3) paid $92.12;

