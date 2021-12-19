The Santa Claus Village tourist attraction lit with festive lights early in the morning in Rovaniemi, Finland Dec. 4, 2021. Workers at the winter wonderland on the edge of the Arctic Circle cut away at a frozen structure, put the final touches to an ice restaurant and hotel filled with frosty sculptures of snowmen, penguins and huskies. Finnish Lapland’s Christmas season is in full swing with operators reporting about 80% of 2019 visitor levels, which turned out to be a record-breaking year.