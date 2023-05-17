NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2023--
Virtual Incentives, the leading reward and payment platform, today announced that Romy Parzick has joined the organization as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Implementation and Client Experience.
In her new role, Romy is responsible for overseeing the successful solution design and implementation of Virtual Incentives’ services for its global clients, as well as ensuring a seamless experience across all stages and touchpoints of the client relationship. She will work closely with sales, product development, service delivery and engineering to deliver industry-leading service and drive meaningful outcomes for clients.
Romy brings a wealth of experience in launching new products, operational scaling, and managing large-scale change initiatives. She has significant client service expertise in the financial services and fintech sectors, working across organizations to transform business units and drive growth.
"With strong year-over-year growth, and founders dedicated to continuous innovation, Virtual Incentives enables clients to build high-quality rewards and incentives programs that drive engagement, loyalty, and sales,” says Romy Parzick. “The company’s success is built on a culture that values long-term relationships, collaboration, and excellence. I am excited to join Virtual Incentives in its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional client service.”
Before joining VI, Romy served as CEO of Vault.co, a B2B startup that provides student loan benefits. Her previous experience also includes leading operations and client experience for the commercial card division of Global Payments, Inc (formerly TSYS), and implementing national consumer advocacy initiatives at the Financial Health Network.
“Romy is an accomplished fintech executive with a proven track record of building and delivering innovative, client-centric solutions in FinTech,” said James Gary, CEO, Virtual Incentives. “We are fortunate to have Romy delivering value to our clients – her addition is a testament to our commitment to delivering meaningful, measurable value and innovation in global payouts to thousands of end clients and hundreds of millions of recipients worldwide.”
Romy is an active and outspoken advocate for diversity and inclusion, particularly for women and minorities. She is a First Movers Fellow and advisory board member with the Aspen Institute. Romy holds an M.B.A. from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a B.S. from Carnegie Mellon University.
About Virtual Incentives
Virtual Incentives (VI) is the leading reward and payment platform for employee engagement, market research, consumer incentives, clinical trials, and government disbursements. VI helps thousands of enterprises maximize the value of their payout and incentive programs. Issuing over $1 Billion in payments globally, VI offers an easy-to-use, secure, full-service solution for Fortune 100 brands, global platforms, and start-ups alike – delivering a modern, engaging experience for millions of recipients every year. For more information, visit www.virtualincentives.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
