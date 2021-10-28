CHANDIGARH, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2021--
FINVASIA, today, announced its investment in Gini Health, a Canada based healthcare technology company that pioneered DNA and lifestyle data based personalized health to prevent diseases. This acquisition furthers FINVASIA’s strategic business objectives of investing in traditional business and transforming them. The partnership supports FINVASIA’s commitment to health care to accelerate technology-led innovation in preventive and personalized healthcare services.
Effective immediately, all the previous investors have exited, making FINVASIA and Gini Health’s founder and CEO Gurjot Narwal key stakeholders in the company. This move by FINVASIA is a step towards making the company’s capital structure lean, providing them more room to support their business strategy.
Gini Health’s founder and CEO Gurjot Narwal will keep leading the company. Finvasia along with the investment will provide group resources, operational experience, technology, infrastructure, and its reach as a multidisciplinary, multinational organization.
“We’re excited to partner with Gini Health and this investment is a cornerstone of our strategy to fuel our pipeline with healthcare innovation,” said Sarvjeet Singh, Co-founder Finvasia. “Together, we’ll bring tech driven personalised and long-term health care to people at a time when health is top-of-mind for all of us. This investment executes on FINVASIA’s commitment to transform healthcare access and delivery,” he further added.
It’s been an impressive year and half for FINVASIA, with its robust investments in many diverse sectors including financial services, fintech and healthcare. Given the global interest in healthcare services post COVID, Gini Health has been one of the most significant areas of investment for the group.
“Health industry is going through a massive transformation and Gini Health has been leading this with its approach to use health data and technology to empower users to get positive health outcomes,” said Gurjot Narwal, CEO & Founder Gini Health. “FINVASIA is a successful conglomerate that harnesses technology to drive innovation and transform industries. Partnering with FINVASIA brings two passionate and innovative companies together to accelerate transformation in healthcare at a global level,” he added. “With this deal, we have got investment and resources to write the next chapter of growth and innovation. Stay tuned for our big new product announcements.”
About FINVASIA
Finvasia is a global enterprise that owns multiple brands in financial services, fintech, blockchain, real-estate, healthcare and technology sectors. The group invests in technology-oriented businesses and products and is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. Finvasia, along with its subsidiaries and sister concerns, is registered with a gamut of regulatory bodies across the world in various capacities.
Know more: https://finvasia.com/
About Gini Health
Gini Health is a Canada based health-tech company that serves customers across North America and Europe. Gini Health has received various awards and accolades for its personalized healthcare approach in preventive health care. Gini was invested by global VCs like TechStars, Rangle, Uken among others. It has grown into a digital healthcare services company with the launch of its first chronic healthcare management program.
Know more: https://ginihealth.com/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005976/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Sandeep Samra
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC INDIA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH GENETICS FITNESS & NUTRITION
SOURCE: Gini Health
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/28/2021 12:49 PM/DISC: 10/28/2021 12:49 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005976/en