FION Avatar Handbag: Turn Movie Magic Into High Fashion

In December 2022, FION launched the year's hottest IP "Avatar" series of products. According to James Cameron, director of Avatar: An Activist Survival Guide, animals and plants on Pandora are huge and glow in the dark because they have developed gigantism and luminescence due to air pollution. A gorgeous world of Avatar is woven with yarns of eight different colors. 3D aquatic plants on the front are created with time-honored Horsetail Embroidery skills. Horsetail Embroidery, a special craft that has been passed down for thousands of years by generations of Shui women in China. The process of making a horsetail embroidery work is very complex. It takes a skillful embroiderer with 20 years of experience over 10 hours to finish a piece as small as a child’s palm. FION Avatar series are all from FION Art Studio, and each FION Avatar handbag is created by skilled craftsmen with great patience and dexterity using at least 24 hours. Established by the first generation of shoemakers in Hong Kong 40 years ago, the FION Art Studio gathers outstanding craftsmen who love leather art and have 20 years of professional experience. FION has adhered to exquisite craftsmanship since its founding. Ingenious designers at the FION Art Studio–an independent leather factory owned by FION–deliver surprise after surprise to customers.
FION Avatar handbag: Large Tote Bag, Medium Tote Bag, Crossbody & Shoulder Bag. (Photo: Business Wire)
Whether it is the eco-friendly message sent by ‘Avatar’ or director James Cameron’s personal efforts on ecological sustainability, they are in line with our brand spirit of "Conservation, Nature, Fashion and Sustainable Development". As a well-known handbag brand in Asia, FION has been exploring sustainable fashion and collaborating with suppliers to use environmentally friendly raw materials. After three years of discussions and repeated trials on what materials and colors to apply and how to weave yarns, we introduced FION Eco-Friendly Jacquard Denim in 2020. The jacquard denim is made with blue, white, gray and light blue yarns, non-water washed and environmentally friendly. In December of the same year, FION launched the Oil Painting Series based on this fabric, which is widely loved by consumers. In 2021, FION introduced its representative series “Sustainable Project -JIN”, which not only demonstrates the brand’s superb craftsmanship, but also presents more possibilities for sustainable fashion. In 2022, FION Avatar series uses eco-friendly leathers and yarn as well as non-water washed denim and eco-friendly jacquard denim. FION Avatar Series as part of JIN Series combines nature, fashion and sustainable development.
FION founded in 1979, as a fashion and premium brand of women’s handbags in the Asia-Pacific region. Its product designs are inspired by fashion and art, adding diversity and creativity to consumers’ life. In the future, FION will continue to create every detail with ingenuity and inject art into product design. Efforts will be made to present aesthetic styles around the world with exquisite craftsmanship to increase the charm of the brand. FION, a fashion brand dedicated to bringing women happiness and a high-quality lifestyle, will launch more handbags worth expecting. Please stay tuned.
