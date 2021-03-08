KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — Fire has damaged the home of a New Hampshire fire chief, officials said Monday.
The fire in the Kingston home of local fire chief Graham Pellerin was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday. No one was injured.
After firefighters arrived, East Kingston Fire Chief Ed Warren served as the incident commander to allow Pellerin to focus on his family, the Kingston fire department said in a news release.
Pellerin, his wife, son and two dogs all escaped the house without injury. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, but the house will require extensive repairs.