A large fire broke out at a prison in Tehran after clashes erupted between prisoners and prison staff, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.
The blaze erupted late on Saturday in a wing of Evin prison that houses “thieves and financial criminals,” IRNA reported, citing a security official. It said the clashes led to a fire breaking out in a warehouse holding prison clothes, without giving details.
Security forces were sent to the compound and firefighters managed to put out the flames, IRNA said, adding that the incident was unrelated to protests currently gripping Iran.
The fire comes as widespread anti-government demonstrations in Iran entered their fifth week. Hundreds of people, including journalists, have been arrested since the unrest started and many of them are being detained at Evin.
Multiple unverified videos of the incident shared on social media show a large blaze engulfing an elevated, hillside complex and a huge plume of black smoke rising into the sky. Evin prison is located in northern Tehran at the foot of a mountain range.
Some videos appear to show missiles or other objects being hurled into the fire. Gunshots can also be heard.
None of the footage could be verified by Bloomberg.
