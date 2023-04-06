MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2023--
Fire Equipment Inc. (FEI), New England's leading full-service fire protection provider, announces the opening of a new location in Hooksett, New Hampshire, at 78 Londonderry Turnpike. The Hooksett location will provide the New Hampshire region, including areas in Maine and Vermont, with state-of-the-art fire protection systems and services.
"When looking at the growth of the company and our current footprint in New Hampshire, it made sense to open in a central location where we could better serve our customers," states Brian Murphy, President at Fire Equipment Inc. "With our new office and warehouse space, we'll be able to provide faster quality service with our expert technicians, reliable support staff and top-of-the-line products."
Fire Equipment Inc. has seven office locations throughout New England and is a third-generation, family-owned and operated company—the largest privately owned full-service fire protection provider in New England. FEI services, installs, designs, and repairs fire alarm systems, sprinklers, kitchen suppression, clean agent systems, fire extinguishers, and alarm monitoring. FEI works with many customers, including but not limited to healthcare facilities, educational institutions, manufacturing, office buildings, power plants, resorts, restaurants, and new construction.
For information on fire and life safety from Fire Equipment Inc., visit www.feinewengland.com, call 888.296.1381, or email inquiry@feinewengland.com.
About Fire Equipment Inc.
Fire Equipment Inc. (FEI) is a full-service life safety company. Since 1928, we have led the way in the fire protection industry providing inspections, installation, design, and repairs. We provide our services to a wide range of industries throughout the New England area. We invest heavily in infrastructure, technology, and education to provide our customers with the best and most cost-effective solutions in the industry. FEI is a third-generation family-owned and operated company. FEI’s mission is to provide total life safety solutions protecting lives, valuable assets, and property. FEI has seven office locations serving all of New England—Medford, MA (HQ), Worcester, MA, Taunton, MA, Agawam, MA, Hyannis, MA, Smithfield, RI, and Hooksett, NH.www.feinewengland.com
