AMHERST, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire firefighters and investigators were at the scene of a lakeside house that appeared to be destroyed after reports of an explosion and fire Friday.
No one was inside the house along Baboosic Lake in Amherst, which was under construction, Fire Chief Matthew Conley told WMUR-TV. Video appears to show it was badly damaged and windows from the house were seen floating in the lake.
The New Hampshire Fire Marshal's office confirmed that investigators were at the scene of the explosion. A message seeking comment also was left with the chief of the Amherst Fire Department.
Further information was not immediately available.