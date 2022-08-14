Smoke rises from Surmalu market about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A strong explosion hit a large market in the capital of Armenia on Sunday, setting off a fire and reportedly trapping people under rubble. The Interfax news agency cited Armenia's emergency service as saying the explosion occurred in a building at the Surmalu market where fireworks were sold.