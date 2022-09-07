SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--
First American Financial Corporation(NYSE:FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, announced today that Great Place to Work ® and Fortune have recognized First American as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ for the sixth consecutive year.
“First American is widely known for our first-class culture that reflects the integrity, dedication and teamwork our people demonstrate every day,” said Ken DeGiorgio, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “We take great pride in bringing our people-first approach to our customers and the communities we serve.”
Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work ® Trust Index™ survey. The ranking is based on analysis of survey responses from over 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry.
Great Place to Work measures the differences in survey responses across demographic groups and roles within each organization to assess both the quality and consistency of the employee experience. Statements are weighted according to their relevance in describing the most important aspects of an equitable workplace.
“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance.”
In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work ® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. In 2021, First American was named one of the Best Workplaces for Women ™ for the sixth year in a row, and the company was also named one of the 2021 PEOPLE Magazine Companies that Care ®. Additionally, First American earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for LGBTQ+ workplace equality, marking the fifth consecutive year First American has earned top marks in the CEI.
The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces™ in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for the past eight years. In 2022, the company was also recognized for the third consecutive year on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Women.
About First American
First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work ® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.
