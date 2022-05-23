BILLINGS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2022--
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK), parent company of First Interstate Bank, announced that effective today, all Great Western Bank locations are now open and operating as First Interstate Bank branches. The successful conversion allows First Interstate to directly serve clients and communities in eight new states (14 states total) and brings First Interstate’s total number of branches to more than 300 convenient locations.
“It’s an exciting day for our clients, our employees, and the communities where we live and work,” said Kevin Riley, President and CEO of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. “The same Great Western bankers you’ve come to know and trust have opened their doors today as First Interstate. New clients can expect to receive the same high level of service with access to additional products, digital tools, and convenience services not previously available at Great Western.”
Clients can access banking services through their local First Interstate branch, the First Interstate Bank website, or the First Interstate mobile app.
In addition to right-sized product offerings and an exceptional service delivery model, First Interstate is also known for its strong commitment to community and philanthropy. Each year, First Interstate donates 2% of its pre-tax earnings to local communities. These funds are donated to aid in the improvement of workforce development, to boost early childhood education, mitigate poverty, and more.
To punctuate and celebrate its acquisition of Great Western Bank, First Interstate Bank has made a $21.5 million donation to the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation—the philanthropic arm of First Interstate. This gift is in addition to First Interstate’s annual giving.
“First Interstate keeps community at the heart of everything we do, which is why the Bank chose to make a $21.5 million donation to the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation in concert with our merger,” said Marcy Mutch, Chief Financial Officer for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. “Those funds are dedicated to deploying meaningful and relevant assistance across our footprint, reinforcing our focus and attention to the foundational community values First Interstate has held since the bank’s inception 54 years ago.”
About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial services holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank with $33 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. First Interstate proudly delivers financial solutions across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. A recognized leader in community banking services, First Interstate is driven by strong values as well as a commitment to delivering a rewarding experience to its employees, strong returns to shareholders, exceptional products and services to its clients, and resources to the communities it serves. More information is available at www.FIBK.com.
