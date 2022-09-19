First National Bank of Syracuse Becomes Dream First Bank

SYRACUSE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
First National Bank (FNB) of Syracuse is proud to announce it is now Dream First Bank. For more than 100 years, First National Bank of Syracuse has been serving Southwest Kansas and beyond, lending a hand to individuals and businesses in the community by providing financial resources to make dreams a reality.
Dream First will continue to leverage its resources through conventional banking and loan opportunities as well as utilize the non-conventional solutions for which it has become known to ensure customer success. Dream First is committed to diligently help every new dream come to life across the U.S., while continuing its long-time support for the local community.
“Our name may have changed, but our ownership, management and core values have not,” said Chris Floyd, president and CEO of Dream First Bank. “We have been firmly established for more than 100 years and family-owned for the last 40 years. We remain the same people our customers have come to depend on with a smile, a handshake and a way to help people reach their next goal. We believe that our name should be synonymous with our vision, which is to Dream First!”
Dream First Bank offers its banking services to customers nationwide, providing options for agriculture, business and families such as:
About Dream First:
Dream First has been serving communities across Southwest Kansas and beyond or more than 100 years, with its branches in Syracuse, Johnson, Garden City and Ulysses along with a new location coming soon in Hugoton. The bank’s roots are in agriculture but provide a wide array of products and services to fit any dream. Visit dreamfirst.bank for additional information.
