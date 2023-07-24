TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2023--
First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) (the “Company”) will host its Analyst Day on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Presentations by the Company’s management team will begin at 8:30 AM ET and shed light on First Solar’s long-term business strategy, technology, and financial outlook.
Attendance for the event, hosted at First Solar’s manufacturing complex in Ohio, will be by invitation only.
First Solar is offering a virtual attendance option. This will be comprised of a live stream of the presentations as well as a virtual tour of the Company’s newest US manufacturing facility. The live video webcast of the event, along with all related materials, will be accessible via the First Solar Investor Relations website at https://analystdayvirtual.firstsolar.com/.
A replay of the event will remain available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for approximately 90 days.
About First Solar, Inc.
First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724100312/en/
CONTACT: First Solar Investor Relations
investor@firstsolar.comFirst Solar Media
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARIZONA OHIO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: UTILITIES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SUSTAINABILITY ENVIRONMENT ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY BUILDING SYSTEMS GREEN TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: First Solar, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/24/2023 09:05 AM/DISC: 07/24/2023 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724100312/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.