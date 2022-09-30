WHEATON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022--
The Board of Trustees of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FEO), CUSIP 33731K102, previously approved a managed distribution policy for the Fund (the "Managed Distribution Plan") in reliance on exemptive relief received from the Securities and Exchange Commission which permits the Fund to make periodic distributions of long-term capital gains more frequently than otherwise permitted with respect to its common shares subject to certain conditions.
The Fund has declared a distribution payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 23, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of September 22, 2022. This Notice is meant to provide you information about the sources of your Fund’s distributions. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distribution or from the terms of its Managed Distribution Plan.
The following tables set forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date for the Fund from the following sources: net investment income ("NII"); net realized short-term capital gains ("STCG"); net realized long-term capital gains ("LTCG"); and return of capital ("ROC"). These estimates are based upon information projected through September 30, 2022, are calculated based on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis and include the prior fiscal year-end undistributed net investment income. The amounts and sources of distributions are expressed per common share.
5 Yr. Avg.
Annualized
Annual
Fund
Fund
Fiscal
Total Current
Current Distribution ($)
Current Distribution (%)
Dist. Rate as a
Return
Ticker
Cusip
Year End
Distribution
NII
STCG
LTCG
ROC (2)
NII
STCG
LTCG
ROC (2)
% of NAV (3)
on NAV (4)
FEO
33731K102
12/31/2022
$0.25000
$0.11615
-
-
$0.13385
46.46%
-
-
53.54%
9.98%
-1.99%
Total
Cumulative
Cumulative
Fund
Fund
Fiscal
Cumulative Fiscal YTD
Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD ($)
Cumulative Distributions Fiscal YTD (%)
Fiscal YTD Distributions as
YTD Total
Ticker
Cusip
Year End
Distributions (1)
NII
STCG
LTCG
ROC (2)
NII
STCG
LTCG
ROC (2)
a % of NAV (3)
on NAV (4)
FEO
33731K102
12/31/2022
$0.75000
$0.34845
-
-
$0.40155
46.46%
-
-
53.54%
7.49%
-24.10%
(1) Includes the most recent quarterly distribution paid on September 30, 2022.
(2) The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."
(3) Based on Net Asset Value ("NAV") as of August 31, 2022.
(4) Total Returns are through August 31, 2022.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. You should not use this Notice as a substitute for your Form 1099-DIV.
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $193 billion as of August 31, 2022 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.
abrdn Inc. (formerly Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.) ("abrdn") serves as the Fund's investment sub-advisor. abrdn is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of abrdn plc. abrdn is the brand name for the asset management group of abrdn plc, managing approximately $469.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022 for a range of pension funds, financial institutions, investment trusts, unit trusts, offshore funds, charities and private clients.
Principal Risk Factors: Risks are inherent in all investing. Certain risks applicable to the Fund are identified below, which includes the risk that you could lose some or all of your investment in the Fund. The principal risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in the Fund's annual shareholder reports. The order of the below risk factors does not indicate the significance of any particular risk factor. The Fund also files reports, proxy statements and other information that is available for review.
Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. The Fund may not be appropriate for all investors.
Securities held by a fund, as well as shares of a fund itself, are subject to market fluctuations caused by factors such as general economic conditions, political events, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices. Shares of a fund could decline in value or underperform other investments as a result of the risk of loss associated with these market fluctuations. In addition, local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, spread of infectious diseases or other public health issues, recessions, or other events could have a significant negative impact on a fund and its investments. Such events may affect certain geographic regions, countries, sectors and industries more significantly than others. In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine which has caused and could continue to cause significant market disruptions and volatility within the markets in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The hostilities and sanctions resulting from those hostilities could have a significant impact on certain fund investments as well as fund performance. The COVID-19 global pandemic and the ensuing policies enacted by governments and central banks have caused and may continue to cause significant volatility and uncertainty in global financial markets. While the U.S. has resumed "reasonably" normal business activity, many countries continue to impose lockdown measures. Additionally, there is no guarantee that vaccines will be effective against emerging variants of the disease.
Shares of closed-end investment companies such as the Fund frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value. The Fund cannot predict whether its common shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.
The debt securities in which the Fund invests are subject to certain risks, including issuer risk, reinvestment risk, prepayment risk, credit risk, and interest rate risk. Issuer risk is the risk that the value of fixed-income securities may decline for a number of reasons which directly relate to the issuer. Reinvestment risk is the risk that income from the Fund's portfolio will decline if the Fund invests the proceeds from matured, traded or called bonds at market interest rates that are below the Fund portfolio's current earnings rate. Prepayment risk is the risk that, upon a prepayment, the actual outstanding debt on which the Fund derives interest income will be reduced. Credit risk is the risk that an issuer of a security will be unable or unwilling to make dividend, interest and/or principal payments when due and that the value of a security may decline as a result. Interest rate risk is the risk that fixed-income securities will decline in value because of changes in market interest rates.
Asset-backed securities are subject to credit risk, extension risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk, prepayment risk and valuation risk, as well as risk of default on the underlying assets.
The value of the Fund's shares will fluctuate with changes in the value of the equity securities in which the Fund invests. Prices of equity securities fluctuate for several reasons.
The Fund invests in non-investment grade debt instruments, commonly referred to as "high-yield securities". High yield securities are subject to greater market fluctuations and risk of loss than securities with higher ratings. Lower-quality debt tends to be less liquid than higher-quality debt.
Credit ratings are determined by credit rating agencies and are only the opinions of such entities. Ratings assigned by a rating agency are not absolute standards of credit quality and do not evaluate market risk or the liquidity of securities.
Credit default swap transactions involve greater risks than if the Fund had invested in the reference obligation directly.
Credit linked notes are securities that are collateralized by one or more credit default swaps on designated debt securities that are referred to as "reference securities." The market for credit linked notes may suddenly become illiquid. Changes in liquidity may result in significant, rapid and unpredictable changes in the prices for credit linked notes. In certain cases, a market price for a credit linked note may not be available.
The Fund invests in equity and debt securities of non-U.S. issuers which are subject to higher volatility than securities of U.S. issuers. Risks may be heightened for securities of companies located in, or with significant operations in, emerging market countries. Financial and other reporting by companies and government entities also may be less reliable in emerging market countries. Shareholder claims that are available in the U.S., as well as regulatory oversight and authority that is common in the U.S., including for claims based on fraud, may be difficult or impossible for shareholders of securities in emerging market countries or for U.S. authorities to pursue. Because the Fund invests in non-U.S. securities, you may lose money if the local currency of a non-U.S. market depreciates against the U.S. dollar. In addition to the risks associated with investments in non-U.S. securities generally, the Fund is subject to certain risks associated specifically with investments in securities of Chinese issuers.
Forward foreign currency exchange contracts involve certain risks, including the risk of failure of the counterparty to perform its obligations under the contract and the risk that the use of forward contracts may not serve as a complete hedge because of an imperfect correlation between movements in the prices of the contracts and the prices of the currencies hedged.
The Fund may invest from time to time a substantial amount of its assets in issuers located in a single country or region. Because the Fund may concentrate its investments in this manner, it assumes the risk that economic, political and social conditions in that country or region will have a significant impact on its investment performance, which may result in greater losses and volatility than if it had diversified its investments across a greater number of countries and regions.
To the extent a fund invests in floating or variable rate obligations that use the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") as a reference interest rate, it is subject to LIBOR Risk. The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates LIBOR has ceased making LIBOR available as a reference rate over a phase-out period that began December 31, 2021. There is no assurance that any alternative reference rate, including the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") will be similar to or produce the same value or economic equivalence as LIBOR or that instruments using an alternative rate will have the same volume or liquidity. The unavailability or replacement of LIBOR may affect the value, liquidity or return on certain fund investments and may result in costs incurred in connection with closing out positions and entering into new trades. Any potential effects of the transition away from LIBOR on the fund or on certain instruments in which the fund invests can be difficult to ascertain, and they may vary depending on a variety of factors, and they could result in losses to the fund.
Use of leverage can result in additional risk and cost, and can magnify the effect of any losses.
The risks of investing in the Fund are spelled out in the shareholder report and other regulatory filings.
The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this information, First Trust is not undertaking to give advice in any fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA, the Internal Revenue Code or any other regulatory framework. Financial professionals are responsible for evaluating investment risks independently and for exercising independent judgment in determining whether investments are appropriate for their clients.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are referred to as "forward‑looking statements" under the U.S. federal securities laws. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward‑looking statements due to numerous factors. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward‑looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward‑looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward‑looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005431/en/
Inquiries: Don Swade (630) 765-8661
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/30/2022 04:05 PM/DISC: 09/30/2022 04:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005431/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.