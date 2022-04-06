FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Parkland school shooting trial ended its first week Wednesday, with several dozen potential jurors passing the first cut to serve on a case expected to last through September.
Despite the explosive nature of the trial, the first week opened quietly, with the Fort Lauderdale courtroom’s spectator benches almost empty by Wednesday.
During the hours of proceedings, potential jurors were offered the chance to describe any time commitments that would prevent them from serving on such a lengthy case. Most have been excused, typically citing job commitments, vacation plans or the need to care for family members.
Those jurors without such commitment were asked to fill out questionnaires and return to court in May for the second round of questioning. To pick the jury of 12 members and eight alternates, potential jurors will be closely questioned by attorneys for both sides and the judge.
Out of about 1,000 potential jurors called for the initial round of screening, several dozen passed the round.
The first phase of jury selection is scheduled to continue three days a week through the end of May.
So far, a handful of potential jurors across every panel have been removed from the courtroom because they had an emotional response to seeing the defendant and realizing what case they were being asked to serve on. In previous panels, jurors who showed that reaction were questioned separately about their reactions and dismissed from the case.
On Wednesday, one woman who had a strong reaction could barely get out the words as she explained that she has anxiety and is very sensitive. The judge simply asked her if she had scheduling conflicts or other hardships, and dismissed her.
The judge did the same with the next potential juror who had a strong reaction, since the bulk of people’s difficulties will be revealed in the second phase of jury selection.
Jury selection will resume Monday morning. The jury’s only job will be to decide whether to sentence the killer to life in prison without parole or death.
Nikolas Cruz has already pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Defense lawyers raised the issue of a mistrial Tuesday after 11 potential jurors were dismissed before the defense had a chance to question them. But Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she would call them back, salvaging the first two days of jury selection.
Scherer also clarified a question that arose Tuesday when an oath was administered to a panel of jurors in court. Monday’s panels had not been given the same oath. Experts discounted the seriousness of the omission as an easily curable oversight, and Scherer said in court Wednesday that all the jurors are given an oath in the assembly room before they are escorted to the courtroom.
