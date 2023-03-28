LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 28, 2023--
FirstBuild, the global co-creation community and innovation lab backed by GE Appliances, a Haier Company, is excited to announce the launch of Steady Scope, a gyro-stabilized transducer pole that keeps your fish-finding technology pointing in the direction you’ve set—even when your boat moves. Steady Scope is available to pre-order now through April 11, with early-bird pricing starting at $699. It is expected to begin shipping to buyers in August 2023.
Steady Scope actively adjusts and stabilizes a transducer, holding a heading set by the user, for more time fishing and less time spent adjusting technology. This highly engineered mount for live-imaging systems offers impressive heading hold stabilization and simple controls. Its universal application means it can work for virtually any boat and sonar system for ultimate convenience.
“One of our engineers is an avid fisherman who knew there must be a better way to stabilize his fish-finding sonar. Because it was designed by a fisherman for all anglers, Steady Scope solves this major pain point, and we’re excited to introduce this game-changing tool,” said FirstBuild President André Zdanow.
Steady Scope came to life at FirstBuild through CoCreation between FirstBuild engineers and a growing fishing community, including feedback from nearly 2,000 anglers who applied to beta test and those who were selected, including competition anglers, new-tech experts, and fishing influencers.
Steady Scope’s features:
- Heading hold keeps your transducer pointing in the direction you’ve set—even when your boat moves
- Universal application works with virtually any brand of fish finder on any boat
- Superior cord management provides a smooth user experience
- Designed by a fisherman to be easy to install—plus looks great on any vessel
To purchase Steady Scope or to learn more, please visit https://firstbuild.com/steady-scope.
** To see Steady Scope in action, click HERE.
About FirstBuild
FirstBuild invents what's next for the home. Rapidly taking product concepts from mind to market, FirstBuild's global Co-Creation mission enables anyone to submit appliance product ideas or contribute to the ideas of others and participate in its hands-on process with its in-house team of world-class engineers and design experts. FirstBuild strives to launch a dozen new products or features each year, with the ultimate goal of launching them at scale—often to their parent company, GE Appliances, a Haier Company. Whatever you're passionate about, come make it here. For more information on how to get involved, visit FirstBuild.com.
About GE Appliances
At GE Appliances, a Haier Company, we come together to make "good things, for life." We're creators, thinkers and makers who believe that anything is possible and that there's always a better way. We're a company powered by our people, made stronger through our diversity — allowing us to grow closer than ever before to our owners, anticipate their needs and enhance their lives. Since 1907, we've built innovative, quality products that are trusted in half of all U.S. homes. We sell appliances under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, wine & beverage centers, air conditioners, small appliances, water filtration systems and water heaters. To learn more about our company, our brands, our Corporate Citizenship efforts, our economic impact, and working for GE Appliances visit www.geappliancesco.com.
