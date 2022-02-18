CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Outdoor enthusiasts who plan to enjoy winter activities near the ice this holiday weekend need to be careful because of the fluctuating temperatures and weather conditions, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Friday.
“Caution is in order for those going out onto any ice, especially following the recent variations in temperature and precipitation,” Colonel Kevin Jordan, chief of the department's law enforcement division said in a news release. “With erratic weather conditions, some areas of ice may look safe, but may not be. As always, we are urging people to check the ice thickness before going out onto any frozen waterbody.”
The department said it's never advisable to drive vehicles onto the ice because of changeable conditions, and those on foot should determine the thickness of the ice by using an ice chisel or auger.
There should be at least 6 inches (15 centimeters) of hard ice before individual foot travel and 8-10 inches (20-25 centimeters) for snow machine or Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle travel, the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research & Engineering Laboratory in Hanover said.