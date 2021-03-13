HART'S LOCATION, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are reminding hikers that winter conditions are likely to persist in the mountains for several weeks.
Fish and Game officers on Friday helped a Manchester woman who was hiking alone on Mount Webster. Officials say the woman ended up off the trail and in deep snow. She called 911, and with assistance given by phone, was able to find the trail again and return to safety.
Officials say the incident is a good reminder that hikers should be equipped with micro-spikes, snowshoes and extra layers, as well as a map, compass and GPS unit.