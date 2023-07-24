MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2023--
Fisher Phillips, one of the country’s preeminent labor and employment law firms representing employers, announces the launch of its first international offices in Mexico – a response to the country’s growing influence in the global economy and a reflection of the firm’s commitment to expanding its footprint to better serve its clients with interests in the region.
The firm will open three Mexican offices – an anchor location in Mexico City and satellite offices in Guadalajara and the state of Queretaro – both emerging manufacturing hubs in the region. In total, 30 attorneys have joined Fisher Phillips in Mexico, strategically positioning the firm to meet the surging demand for labor and employment counsel across the country.
“The evolving landscape of Mexico’s labor and employment laws, modernization of trade agreements, and the growing trend of companies near-shoring production closer to North American markets have fueled an increased demand for cross-border legal services,” said John Polson, Chairman and Managing Partner of Fisher Phillips. “Our launch in Mexico puts the firm in a better position to meet that demand and provide on-the-ground counsel to the multitude of international companies in the region.”
Fisher Phillips’ Mexico offices will be led by Germán de la Garza De Vecchi, a Chambers- ranked practitioner widely regarded for advising large international companies on traditional labor law issues. He has spent many years in the region cultivating credibility with union leaders and has carved out a reputation as a go-to lawyer for achieving clients’ goals in contract negotiations. Germán has played a vital role in the region’s economic growth and served as an advisor to regulators on recent reforms to labor laws in Mexico.
Germán most recently led the Mexican legal practice of one the largest accounting and professional services firms in the world, and he will be joined at Fisher Phillips by several of his esteemed colleagues from that role: Octavio Novaro Holguín, Victor Manuel Ávila, Andrea Brizio Rivas, Hector Cuevas, Víctor Manuel López, Ilyana Barrera and Christian Morales. Together these highly regarded lawyers offer a diverse blend of experience and focus and are adept at serving large international clients with everything from general employment law disputes to their most complex labor negotiations.
"Our team is excited to join Fisher Phillips as it expands beyond the continental United States to becoming an international law firm with a powerful presence at strategic locations in Mexico,” said Germán. “We are in the midst of dramatic changes in labor and employment law in Mexico, and joining forces with a firm like Fisher Phillips will help us meet the increased demand for trusted labor and employment counsel to help international companies navigate the new landscape.”
About Fisher Phillips
With more than 550 attorneys across the United States, nearly 30 lawyers in Mexico, and a vast network of attorneys in jurisdictions across the globe, Fisher Phillips advises and advocates for employers on a truly international scale. Through our technology-driven approach and commitment to diversity and inclusion, we partner with companies to achieve their business objectives, anticipate potential disruption, and provide the legal guidance to navigate and resolve the workplace matters critical to their success.
