Fisker Surpasses 50,000 Reservations for Fisker Ocean SUV and Reveals Additional Details About Its Second Vehicle, the Fisker PEAR

Fisker Inc., passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions, announced June 8, 2022 that reservations for its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV surpassed 50,000. The company also revealed significant additional details about its second vehicle, the Fisker PEAR (“Personal Electric Automotive Revolution”). The Fisker PEAR will be fully revealed in the second half of 2023 and enter production at a plant owned by Fisker partner Foxconn in 2024.