"We are creating a one-stop ecosystem for effective healthcare for pets." The age has come when pets can be checked and managed with a simple diagnostic kit without having to go to a vet clinic directly.
FitPet's Ahead is a simple pet testing service that enables pet owners to check their pets' health at home without the trouble of having to go to a vet clinic. (Photo: Business Wire)
FitPet Co., Ltd., a pet healthcare solution startup, is receiving a spotlight in global and domestic pet markets with Ahead, a simple pet testing service that enables pet owners to check their pets’ health at home without the trouble of having to go to a vet clinic. The company is leading the rising ‘PetTech’ industry by bringing innovation to the healthcare environment for pets through the convergence of biotech and ICT.
With about 400,000 kits sold in global markets including the U.S., Sweden, Singapore and Indonesia, FitPet's Ahead consists of four types of products including urine test kit Ahead Basic, released for the first time in South Korea in 2018.
Ahead Basic can test for 10 types of diseases, including urinary stones, bladder infections and diabetes. Ahead Balance, a hair test kit, can check for heavy metals and mineral nutrition, while Ahead Gene, a saliva test kit, can check for genetic disorders related to patella and cataracts. Ahead Dental, a dental care kit for periodontal diseases, can detect cavities, gingivitis, and cariogenic bacteria.
The products enable pet owners to test their pets’ health status with devices in the package, capture the images, upload them to a smartphone application, and then check the test results and their pets’ health in real-time. Therefore, Ahead allows pet owners to manage their pets’ health at the expense at the range of only KRW 10,000 as opposed to KRW 50,000 to 300,000 at a veterinarian checkup. In addition, if abnormal symptoms are found in the Ahead test, it recommends a checkup at a vet clinic, which can prevent the worsening of diseases and reduce the burden of treatment costs.
The image processing algorithm analysis technology, independently developed and applied to the tests, is improving precision and expanding test areas through deep learning. The company has applied and registered for its patent domestically and abroad, as well as acquiring a certificate for veterinary medical devices from the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency of Korea.
FitPet is also operating a ‘Hospital Search’ service that provides information on vet clinics based on reviews for its test kit products and pet health data, as well as operating ‘ FitPet Mall ’.
FitPet CEO Junguk Ko says, “We plan to complete the entire life cycle service from pet health check to healthcare, treatment and insurance claims, by establishing an insurance company for pets by 2030,” also adding, “FitPet will evolve into an integrated lifestyle platform for pets and create a one-stop ecosystem for an organically integrated pet healthcare industry.”
FitPet is participating in the ‘ICT GROWTH Project,’ that the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) of Korea supports the global expansion and growth of promising ICT companies to leap to become global unicorn companies.
For more information, please visit www.fitpetcorp.com.
