Florida International (8-5, 2-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (6-6, 1-2)
FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida International looks for its third straight win over Florida Atlantic at FAU Arena. Florida Atlantic's last win at home against the Panthers came on Feb. 17, 2018.
SUPER SENIORS: Florida International has relied heavily on its seniors. Radshad Davis, Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan and Eric Lovett have combined to account for 47 percent of the team's scoring this year and 59 percent of all Panthers points over the team's last five games.
DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have given up just 68.2 points per game to CUSA opponents thus far, an improvement from the 79.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.
OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jailyn Ingram has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Florida Atlantic field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 26 field goals and 10 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Florida Atlantic is 0-6 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 6-0 when it scores at least 71.
STREAK SCORING: Florida Atlantic has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 115.7 points while giving up 61.7.
DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a collective unit has made 11.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com