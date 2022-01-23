FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Days after his abrupt resignation as president of Florida International University, Mark Rosenberg gave a bit more insight into why he stepped down Friday after 12 years.
In a statement released Sunday, Rosenberg admitted to causing “discomfort for a valued colleague” by unintentionally creating “emotional [not physical] entanglement.”
Rosenberg’s statement did not name the employee or disclose details on what happened between them. A university spokeswoman declined to comment Sunday.
The statement included an apology to the FIU community.
“I have apologized,” Rosenberg said. “I apologize to you. I take full responsibility and regret my actions.”
Rosenberg, 72, mentioned his wife and her declining health, saying that affected his own mental health.
“Until very recently, I had been blessed with the ability to juggle the challenges that come with my position at FIU and the needs of my bride of 47 years: Rosalie, a Type 1 diabetic on insulin for 45 years, has advanced dementia, M.S. and is largely wheelchair bound,” he said in the statement. “I have been her nightly caregiver for over a decade.”
Rosenberg said his wife’s condition has worsened in the past few months, prompting him to seek help from a mental health professional. He remains under a specialist’s care, he said.
Rosenberg said he reported what happened with his co-worker to university officials and decided to resign after consulting with Dean Colson, chairman of the FIU Board of Trustees and a prominent Miami product-liability attorney.
Rosenberg, the university’s fifth president, had been a fixture at FIU since 1976, when he joined the faculty as an assistant professor of political science.
He was hoping to provide more clarity by releasing a few more details with Sunday’s statement, he said.
Colson released a statement Sunday explaining why the board was tight-lipped about Rosenberg’s exit on Friday.
“The statement by Dr. Rosenberg provides greater insight into his resignation on Friday,” he said. “It also provides insight into why the Board did not believe Friday was the appropriate time to celebrate the many accomplishments of FIU the past 13 years. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the events requiring his resignation.”
FIU will not comment further at this time out of respect for the unnamed staffer’s privacy, Colson said.
“FIU has strong personnel and workplace conduct policies, takes all workplace conduct seriously, and remains committed to enforcing its policies thoroughly and swiftly,” he wrote.
———
©2022 South Florida Sun Sentinel. Visit at sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.