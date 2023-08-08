MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will officially kick off the FedEx Cup on Thursday, Aug. 10. This PGA TOUR stop, which has raised more than $66 million for St. Jude since 1970, provides several opportunities to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ® patients before, during and after tournament play. Here are five things to know about the philanthropic side of the FedEx St. Jude Championship:
- PGA TOUR pros forge a special relationship with St. Jude patients.
PGA TOUR pros like Collin Morikawa, who spent an afternoon in Memphis giving golf tips to St. Jude patients, like Azalea in 2022, are the reason this championship is unlike any other. This year, St. Jude kids will participate in multiple events with celebrities and PGA TOUR pros, including the Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am, FedEx St. Jude Championship Pro-Am and putt around sessions with the pros. In addition, St. Jude kids will take the national stage as pin flag caddies, greeting the final six players including this year’s champion on Sunday, August 13.
- For the first time, the public can purchase patient art-branded merchandise from the FedEx St. Jude Championship Fan Shop.
In addition to head covers available for purchase in the PGA TOUR Fan Shop, St. Jude patient artwork will be featured on golf bags and hats and also featured during tournament play on caddie bibs. Supporters can visit the Fan Shop at TPC Southwind to purchase head covers to benefit St. Jude. Art therapy plays a crucial role in the comprehensive treatment plans at St. Jude.
- FedEx will name an 11 th plane for a St. Jude patient.
Each year since 2012, a St. Jude patient has been an honoree of the FedEx Purple Eagle Program in which a Cessna Caravan aircraft features the name of a child or a grandchild of a FedEx team member. This year’s plane will be unveiled in a ceremony at TPC Southwind on Aug. 9.
- Autographed items will be available for bidding until Aug. 13 at BirdiesForStJude.org.
Exclusive items collected and autographed during FedEx St. Jude Championship week will be available at BirdiesForStJude.org for a limited time with proceeds benefiting St. Jude families. Items include autographed FootJoy shoes, PING bags, pin flags, and more.
- The FedEx St. Jude Championship makes a difference for kids everywhere.
It is estimated that in the coming years 89% of the funds necessary to sustain and grow St. Jude must be raised from donations and events like the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Donations help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and we won't stop until no child dies from cancer.
Help make cures possible for kids with cancer by donating to St. Jude today.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ®
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. ® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.
