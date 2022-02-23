NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Five Star Quality Care Inc. (ALR) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $10.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 30 cents per share.
The nursing homes and retirement community operator posted revenue of $181 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $29.9 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $934.6 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.72. A year ago, they were trading at $8.35.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALR