Fivetran, a global leader in automated data movement, today announced $125 million in financing from Vista Credit Partners, a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners and strategic credit and financing partner focused on the enterprise software, data and technology markets. The investment will be used to support Fivetran’s continued innovation and enterprise growth, bolstering its leadership position in the automated data movement market.
“In today’s macroeconomic climate, many of the most successful companies are data companies. From making revenue-impacting decisions to driving operational efficiencies, enterprises rely on data to run their business. Data availability across an organization cannot be something in question. Access must be as simple and as reliable as electricity,” said George Fraser, CEO at Fivetran. “Fivetran’s automated data movement platform helps enterprises connect to all of their data – whether on prem or in the cloud – with 99.9% guaranteed uptime. The financing will allow us to accelerate R&D and expand our automated data movement platform as we continue to scale globally.”
This past year, Fivetran has demonstrated significant momentum and continued growth. Company milestones include:
- Achieved $200+ million in annual revenue run rate – a 50% year-over-year increase;
- Named Partner of the Year by Google Cloud, Snowflake and Databricks;
- Expanded its customer roster to now serve over 5,000 global brands, including Autodesk, Conagra Brands, JetBlue, Lionsgate, Morgan Stanley and Ziff Davis;
- Record usage totaling more than 180,000 connectors synced per month. Fivetran moves more than 2,500 TB of data monthly managing more than 1.3 million schema changes with a 99.9% guaranteed uptime for customers; and
- Recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas, named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, 2022 Forbes Cloud 100 and G2’s 2023 Best ETL Tools list.
Fivetran also continued to add new product functionalities in the last year. Key updates include the introduction of Fivetran’s Metadata API which simplifies data governance for enterprises by automating the tracking of data in-flight. In addition, the company introduced new enterprise-grade capabilities including: support for Amazon S3 with Apache Iceberg which makes data lakes more effective and accessible for all users across the organization; High-Volume Agent (HVA) Connectors, AWS Gov Cloud support and private deployment – setting the industry standard with options for all deployment types for secure, real-time and high-volume database replication; and Lite connectors, which allow Fivetran to connect to virtually any SaaS application.
“Fivetran is an ideal partner for Vista Credit Partners as a founder-led, scaled and growing category leader providing mission-critical solutions to modern businesses,” said David Flannery, President at Vista Credit Partners. “We are pleased to provide non-dilutive credit solutions and operational support to George and the entire team as they continue to innovate and help more companies become data-driven.”
About Fivetran
Fivetran automates data movement out of, into and across cloud data platforms. We automate the most time-consuming parts of the ELT process from extracts to schema drift handling to transformations, so data engineers can focus on higher-impact projects with total pipeline peace of mind. With 99.9% uptime and self-healing pipelines, Fivetran enables hundreds of leading brands across the globe, including Autodesk, Conagra Brands, JetBlue, Lionsgate, Morgan Stanley and Ziff Davis, to accelerate data-driven decisions and drive business growth. Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the world. For more info, visit fivetran.com.
About Vista Credit Partners
Vista Credit Partners (VCP) is the credit-investing arm of Vista Equity Partners and is a strategic investor and financing partner focused on the growing enterprise software, data and technology market. VCP employs a highly disciplined approach to credit investing while maintaining flexibility to pursue investments offering the best relative value and investing across the capital structure. As of December 31, 2022, VCP has grown to over $6.8 billion of assets under management. Since formation in 2013 and as of March 31, 2023, VCP has deployed over $10.4 billion. For more information, please visit www.vistacreditpartners.com.
Vista Credit Partners offers solutions tailored to strategic objectives with growth-friendly terms and long-term investment horizons across both the private and broadly syndicated markets, sourcing deals directly from founder-led companies, through sponsor relationships, and from its deep network of experts, advisors and other intermediaries to support growth and unlock value through creative capital solutions and operational partnership. Vista Credit Partners has completed more than 495 software and technology transactions since inception.
