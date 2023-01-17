DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
The "FLAP Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The FLAP data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.86% from 2021-2027.
Driving Factors for Investment in the Market
- The FLAP data center market is one of Western Europe's major data center markets. The market is witnessing the growth of investments due to the adoption of 5G network services, Artificial Intelligence, cloud-based services, IoT and big data.
- The increase in the adoption of cloud-based services in the country is growing the establishment of cloud regions by major cloud service providers such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, Tencent, OVHcloud, IBM, Alibaba, and Oracle.
- Telecom operators Vodafone, EE, Three UK, O2, Telefonica Deutschland, VodafoneZiggo, KPN Mobile, T-Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom are some of the significant operators deploying 5G network services across the FLAP market.
- In addition, in August 2022, the Greater London Authority announced plans to change the application process for data center development to tackle and ease the West London power crisis with better electricity management regulations.
- In terms of artificial intelligence, Cyxtera Technologies, a data center operator, announced plans to use CareAR's service experience management platform for providing remote hands service at its data centers in London and other locations.
Driving Factors for Area in the Market
- Free Trade Zones, Special Economic Zones, and industrial parks majorly attract investment in the FLAP data center market. For instance, the UK government has established a low tax zone at London Gateway that will offer tax incentives, no stamp duties, rebates on construction & machinery, lower tariffs, and lower customs obligations.
- Some of the real estate companies in the FLAP industry are involved in developing the data center campus. For instance, P3 logistics Parks, a European logistics real estate firm, has acquired land to establish a data center campus in Hanau, west of Frankfurt. The campus is constructed in several phases.
- In the FLAP market, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Slough, Chesham, and Dartford are significant locations for facilities development.
- As per the Cushman & Wakefield global data center market comparison 2022 report, the land price in London is around USD 150 per square foot. The higher land cost in London is expected to shift investments to other cities in the industry with lower land prices. For instance, Amsterdam has a lower land price for building facilities in the FLAP data center market, which is USD 38 per square foot.
- Some locations allocate most of the area for developing facilities in the FLAP industry. For instance, the Dutch Data Center Association states that over 70% of the data center floor space is in the Amsterdam region.
Driving Factors for the Power Capacity in the Market
- In terms of renewable energy, in the FLAP market, renewable energy is majorly produced from solar, wind, hydroelectricity & marine & wave energy, and bioenergy. For instance, in April 2022, France's Government announced a strategy for renewable energy innovation projects as per the government's France 2030 national investment plan, with an investment of over USD 1 billion.
- Governments across the industry are targeting to reduce carbon emissions. For instance, the Netherlands targets net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Vendor Landscape
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- 2bm
- AECOM
- Arup
- APL Data Center
- Artelia
- ARC:MC
- Atkins
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- BladeRoom Data Centres
- Bouygues Construction
- CAP INGELEC
- Deerns
- Designer Group
- Dornan
- DPR Construction
- Eiffage
- EYP MCF
- Future-tech
- HDR Architecture
- ICT Facilities
- INFINITI
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- JERLAURE
- Kirby Group Engineering
- KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN
- KMG Partnership
- Linesight
- LPI Group
- Lupp Group
- Mace Group
- Max Bogl Group
- Mercury
- Metnor Construction
- MiCiM
- M+W Group
- NWA
- Oakmont Construction
- PM Group
- Red Engineering
- Reid Brewin Architects
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Salute Mission Critical
- Skanska
- SPIE UK
- STO Building Group
- STS Group
- Sudlows
- Turner & Townsend
- Waldeck
- Winthrop Engineering & Contracting
- Zech Group
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)
- Condair
- Cummins
- D'Hondt Thermal Solutions
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- FlaktGroup
- Grundfos
- Guntner
- GS Yuasa International
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER-SDMO
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Nlyte Software
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Socomec
- Trane Technologies
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Ark Data Centres
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- DATA4
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- Kao Data
- Keppel Data Centres
- Maincubes
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Microsoft
- NewTelco
- Netwise Hosting
- Serverfarm
- T5 Data Centers
- Telehouse
- Vantage Data Centers
- VIRTUS Data Centres
New Entrants
- CloudHQ
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- Yondr
Key Questions Answered:
1. How much is the FLAP data center market investment expected to grow?
2. What is the growth rate of the FLAP data center market?
3. How many data centers have been identified in the FLAP market?
4. What are the driving factors for the FLAP data center market?
5. Who are the key investors in the FLAP data center market?
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$4.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$5.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
