Flare Therapeutics, a biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases, today announced that Daphne Karydas, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Flare Therapeutics, will present a company overview at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY.
About Flare Therapeutics
Flare Therapeutics is a biotechnology company changing the paradigm in drugging transcription factors with an initial focus in precision oncology. Flare’s proprietary engine is founded on the identification of novel druggable pockets, or ‘switch sites’, within transcription factor complexes that solve for where to drug and what to optimize for in tuning gene expression to discover small molecule precision medicines for cancer and other diseases. The team has rapidly advanced an emerging pipeline of assets and plans to advance its lead precision oncology program, FX-909, a small molecule inhibitor targeting PPARG into the clinic in of 2023 in individuals with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. Flare Therapeutics was launched in 2021 and is backed by founding investor Third Rock Ventures, as well as Boxer Capital, Nextech Invest, Casdin Capital, Invus Financial Advisors and Eventide Asset Management. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com.
