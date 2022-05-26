NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
Flatiron Health today announced three Flatiron-authored abstracts have been accepted for poster discussion and presentations at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held June 3-7.
“As demonstrated by our research at ASCO this year, we are at the forefront of our industry to improve patient lives through the power of integrated evidence, and are committed to advance equitable care for all patients,” said Carolyn Starrett, Flatiron CEO. “At Flatiron, we are reimagining the infrastructure of cancer care. We bring together science, technology, and medicine to transform possibilities into results and solve critical challenges with our partners.”
Highlights include:
- an investigation that uses one of the largest real-world datasets with a telemedicine variable available to assess patterns of use among patients with cancer during the COVID pandemic, illuminating health inequity
- a study that uses integrated evidence to quantify the clinical value of multi-gene testing in early-stage lung adenocarcinoma, showcasing potential benefit in treatment decision-making
- a study that evaluates and understands the value of ctDNA as a non-invasive tool to treat patients with advanced NSCLC by leveraging the Flatiron Health-Foundation Medicine Clinico-Genomic Database
Read more about the research on the Evidence Desk.
Poster Discussions and Presentations
Racial and Socioeconomic Disparities in Telemedicine Use Among US Patients Initiating Cancer Treatment During the COVID-19 Pandemic
First author: Jenny Guadamuz, Xiaoliang Wang, Trevor J. Royce, Gregory S. Calip
Abstract: 6511
A real-world evidence study quantifying the clinical value of multi-gene testing in early-stage lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD)
Partner: Foundation Medicine
First author: Nathan Pennell, Lianliang Zhang, Katherine T. Lofgren, Bharathi Muthusamy, Emily Castellanos, Karen Schwed, Oliver Humblet, Alexa B. Schrock, Geoffrey R. Oxnard
Abstract: 8525
ctDNA Shed and Outcomes for Patients (pts) with Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (aNSCLC) Treated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICPI)
Partner: Foundation Medicine
First author: Benjamin Besse, Russell W. Madison, Cheryl Cho-Phan, Jermey Snider, Tamara Snow, Filippo G Dall’Olio, Khaled Tolba, Alexa B. Schrock, Geoffrey R. Oxnard
Abstract: 9045
About Flatiron
Flatiron Health is a healthtech company dedicated to helping cancer centers thrive and deliver better care for patients today and tomorrow. Through clinical and data science, we translate patient experiences into real-world evidence to improve treatment, inform policy, and advance research. Cancer is smart. Together, we can be smarter. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005557/en/
CONTACT: Nina Toor
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL ONCOLOGY OTHER SCIENCE MEDICAL DEVICES RESEARCH SCIENCE CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Flatiron Health
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/26/2022 05:30 PM/DISC: 05/26/2022 05:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005557/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.