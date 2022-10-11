NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--
Flatiron Health Ⓡ is pleased to announce today the appointment of two seasoned executives to the company’s executive leadership team: Bruce Gottlieb, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Ara Tucker, as Chief People Officer (CPO).
With decades of combined experience in their respective fields, Bruce and Ara are strategic leaders who will be integral in scaling Flatiron's global operations in service of its ambition to close the gap between research and care in oncology.
“Transforming cancer care and research, and helping improve and extend lives for people with cancer, requires leaders that have tenacity, determination, and vision,” said Carolyn Starrett, Flatiron CEO. “I’m thrilled to welcome Bruce Gottlieb as our new Chief Operating Officer and Ara Tucker as our new Chief People Officer. Their unique perspectives and expertise will add firepower to our leadership team, further enable us to execute our commitment to reimagining the infrastructure of cancer care and help us create a more modern and connected oncology ecosystem.”
Bruce joins Flatiron with extensive executive experience scaling operations and driving strategic growth at healthcare companies including Zocdoc, Oscar Health, and MeiraGTx. He brings a proven track record in general management and deep expertise in legal, compliance, corporate development, and strategy in the healthcare and technology industries.
“I feel so grateful and energized to join a mission-driven company that has tremendous accomplishments in the rear-view mirror, and a huge stretch of open road ahead of it,” said Bruce. “Flatiron’s strategy, vision and mission have never been more compelling and I am honored to be part of the team.”
Ara, a human resources executive, attorney and published author, joins Flatiron after holding leadership roles focused on scaling the employee journey as well as transforming company culture at Cityblock Health and Audible. She also brings experience leading diversity and inclusion efforts in the finance and legal sectors. Ara is a respected leader who has been recognized for disrupting the status quo in pursuit of stronger business results, collaborative cultures and inspired talent.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join an organization where people apply creativity, innovation and passion in service of such a critical mission,” said Ara. “Supporting Flatiron’s employees, prioritizing a strong, inclusive culture and investing in and evolving the employee experience are more important now than ever. I look forward to working closely with Carolyn and the leadership team to attract and inspire world class talent to advance Flatiron’s efforts.”
Bruce and Ara round out the executive team following the additions of Cat Miller as Chief Technology Officer, Javier Jimenez as Chief Medical Officer and Stephanie Reisinger as SVP & GM, Real World Evidence this year.
About Flatiron Health
Flatiron Health is a healthtech company dedicated to helping cancer centers thrive and deliver better care for patients today and tomorrow. Through clinical and data science, we translate patient experiences into real-world evidence to improve treatment, inform policy, and advance research. Cancer is smart. Together, we can be smarter. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth
