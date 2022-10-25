NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--
Flatiron School, a top provider of technical education and talent, has launched its 5-day Enterprise Cybersecurity Program, a comprehensive learning experience designed to equip organizations’ entry-level tech talent with essential cybersecurity skills and the capacity to act as a unit.
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a fitting acknowledgement of one of today’s top worldwide business concerns. Studies show there are over 300,000 new pieces of malware created daily, posing major threats to organizations’ data, security, and reputations.
To help prevent and protect against these threats, Flatiron School created an accelerated 5-Day Enterprise Cybersecurity program to provide employees with the skills needed to mitigate or avert cybersecurity risks altogether. The program focuses on solidifying foundational cybersecurity knowledge and providing learning in topics relevant to an organization’s cyber function, thus enabling talent to deliver the most advanced, cutting-edge work products to their organization and end-clients.
“Now more than ever, businesses must equip their teams with the expertise needed to prevent and respond to the ever-growing amount of cyber attacks occurring worldwide,” said Nancy Ziser, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Flatiron School. “The goal of this program is to jumpstart the learning of essential cybersecurity skills for employees responsible for protecting data and minimizing threats to various organizations. We are excited to offer this kind of education to people who are continuously fielding cybersecurity issues on the ground.”
Program participants receive 40 hours of instruction either remotely or in-person over five days. Participants will receive foundational knowledge in:
- Computer networking, including common network devices and common threats to each layer of the OSI model.
- Identity and access management (IAM), including knowledge of LDAP and Active Directory (AD).
- Vulnerabilities and the purpose of red, blue, and purple teams in securing an organization.
- Governance, risk, and compliance, including familiarity with NIST and ISO frameworks.
- Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) security risks.
- Cloud computing and common security threats to cloud deployments.
- SIEM tools and logging.
- Cyber threat intel, including MITRE ATT&CK and the Diamond Mode.
To learn more about Flatiron School’s 5-day Enterprise Cybersecurity Program, please click here.
ABOUT FLATIRON SCHOOL: Since 2012, Flatiron School has been an education innovator, training the next generation of tech talent in software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design. The organization works with consumers, universities and colleges, and industry-leading companies around the world to elevate their tech teams with essential training. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to experienced instructors and dedicated career coaches. Flatiron School’s mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education. For additional information, please visit flatironschool.com | Twitter: @FlatironSchool | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/school/the-flatiron-school.
