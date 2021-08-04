BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its second quarter.
The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.
The specialty pharmaceutical companies that specializes in pain relief posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28 million.
Flexion Therapeutics shares have fallen 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.79, a decline of 57% in the last 12 months.
