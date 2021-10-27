CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
Flexjet LLC, one of the most prestigious fractional private jet providers and known for its high safety standards, has achieved active conformance with the Federal Aviation Administration’s Safety Management System (SMS). In earning this designation from the FAA, Flexjet has become one of only one percent of the nation’s private jet providers to do so.
Already a safety requirement for commercial airlines, also known as Part 121 providers, this safety management system conformance is voluntary for Part 135 private aviation providers.
“Flexjet has been an active participant in this voluntary safety management system program for many years,” said Chief Safety Officer Charles Starkowsky. “Safety has always been a fundamental business practice for us, and we have taken pride in operating within a sound safety culture.”
The FAA describes SMS as “the formal, top-down, organization-wide approach to managing safety risk and assuring the effectiveness of safety risk controls.” It specifically called Flexjet’s conformance a significant accomplishment in implementing a fully functional SMS that is accepted by the State in accordance with international requirements.
A comprehensive Safety Management System is composed of four important components:
- Safety Policy: The company documents its safety standards and develops procedures needed to implement that policy.
- Safety Risk Management: The company identifies hazards and puts into place risk controls to either eliminate those hazards or mitigate them to an acceptable level.
- Safety Assurance: The company regularly reviews its risk controls to make sure they are effective.
- Safety Promotion: The company communicates the safety objectives throughout the organization and shares results of the system to help build a positive safety culture.
Throughout its 20-plus year history, Flexjet has excelled in proving its safety culture. It was the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 22 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating and is IS-BAO Level 2-compliant.
Flexjet also voluntarily participates in an Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP), a Voluntary Disclosure Reporting Program (VDRP) and a Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) program – all of which contribute to the Flexjet Safety Management System.
“Our Safety Management System affects every employee and can’t happen without the attention of all of our employees,” said Starkowsky. “This designation by the FAA shines a spotlight on how we have built safety into everything that we do.”
