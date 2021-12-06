CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
Flexjet is celebrating the return to in person Naples Winter Wine Festival this year on January 28-30, 2022 with a double donation comprised of 15 flight hours in a Challenger 300 for its fundraising raffle and another 8 flight hours in a Challenger 300 for an Auction Lot featuring a glamorous holiday in St Barths.
The ‘Rise Up Twenty Twenty Twogether’ Naples Winter Wine Festival (NWWF) is one of the world’s most prestigious and successful charity wine auctions and with the rise in popularity of private jet travel this year is a fitting year for Flexjet to be a Festival partner. The wine selection at the Festival represents 13 wine producing regions, six countries and three continents. Since 2001, it has raised nearly $220 million for the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), to assist at-risk children living in Collier County, FL. This is such a popular event, even when it went virtual in 2021, it raised $7.4 million for the foundation.
“For the past 20 years, the generosity and money raised by this organization on the behalf of the children has really been inspiring for myself and for all of us at Flexjet,” said Flexjet CEO Michael J. Silvestro. “We are enthusiastically doubling down on our donation to do everything we can to raise as much money as possible for the children.”
This event attracts more than 500 wine enthusiasts, collectors, and philanthropists from around the globe to celebrate world-class food and wine with over 20 vintners and 17 celebrity chefs for one unforgettable weekend. Notably, Flexjet brand partners Darioush and Staglin Family Vineyards are among the preeminent wineries. The Festival has served more than 275,000 children since its founding.
“Our exceptional 2022 raffle partnership with Flexjet will allow one lucky winner to travel in comfort along with up to seven additional guests anywhere in the continental United States aboard the Challenger 300 aircraft,” said Paul Hills, NCEF Chairman of the Board. “No more than 200 tickets will be offered for this exclusive charitable fundraiser, and every dollar raised will go directly toward supporting the mission of NCEF.”
Invitees have an exclusive opportunity to purchase Flexjet 2022 “Climbing Higher! Raffle” tickets which are on sale now. The winner will be drawn on the last day of the Festival. The winning ticket holder will enjoy 15 flight hours aboard an 8 passenger Challenger 300. This super-midsized aircraft, by Bombardier, which circulates fresh air throughout every trip, includes a stand-up cabin and plush seating that can be converted into sleeping berths.
Guests can also bid on exceptional wines and curated travel experiences, including the “When Rêves Become Reality” lot featuring roundtrip, private airfare courtesy of Flexjet from Naples, FL. to St Barths for four couples on a Flexjet Challenger 300. For a complete schedule of events visit the website at: https://www.napleswinefestival.com/
The Naples Winter Wine Festival, one of the world's most prestigious charity wine auctions, offers a weekend of unforgettable memories. Guests enjoy world-class food and wine during intimate dinners in private homes and are invited to bid on once-in-a-lifetime travel and wine experiences during an electrifying live auction. Since its inaugural event in 2001, the Festival has raised nearly $220 million, making a profound difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of children.
The Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), the founding organization of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, is improving the educational, emotional and health outcomes of underprivileged and at-risk children. Through its annual grants and strategic initiatives, NCEF has impacted more than 50 of the most effective nonprofits in the community, providing over 275,000 children with the services and resources they need to excel. NCEF's unique approach, which emphasizes collaboration between organizations and bridges public and private resources, has become a blueprint for how to transform a community, one issue at a time.
