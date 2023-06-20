SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2023--
Flexspace.ai today announced Flexspace® Dynamic Pricing, a new feature that allows coworking space operators the ability to automate pricing of their available on-demand spaces based on supply and demand, with a simple process.
"The coworking industry runs parallel to the travel industry and both work with perishable inventory. With Flexspace® Dynamic Pricing, operators can effectively move their perishable inventory by easily adjusting pricing based on demand and availability with a simple automated process, just like how it's done with travel,” says Christmas Marquez-Correa, VP of Growth at Flexspace.ai, who has over 20 years experience working in the travel industry.
Flexspace.ai offers coworking space partners more than an e-commerce booking platform. It’s a partnership that helps them maximize their unused spaces and achieve long-term business goals. Automating the process with Flexspace® Dynamic Pricing will do just that.
The newest features will allow partners to:
- Maximize profits by capturing more bookings at higher prices during times of peak demand.
- Increase sales and steer demand with more robust capabilities for well-timed promotions and discounts.
- Maintain a competitive edge by allowing partners to adjust their prices in-real time based on changes in the market.
Available now for select partners only, Flexspace® Dynamic Pricing will be available to all partners starting July. With a simple, streamlined on-boarding process, partners will be able to instantly adjust their coworking space pricing based on space demands .
To learn more about Flexspace® Dynamic Pricing, visit Flexspace.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616149265/en/
For press inquiries, contact hello@flexspace.ai.
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY HUMAN RESOURCES COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE SOFTWARE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: Flexspace.ai
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/20/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 06/20/2023 11:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616149265/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.