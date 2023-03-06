State Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, stis at his desk in the Florida Senate, May 24, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. The Republican lawmaker wants bloggers who write about elected officials to register with the state. The bill filed by Sen. Brodeur would require bloggers to file periodic reports with the state if they are paid for posts about the state’s governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet members or legislative officials.