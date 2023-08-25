A tropical depression or storm has a high chance of forming from a system moving north toward the Gulf of Mexico with the potential to hit Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.
“I’ve directed @KevinGuthrieFL & the FL Emergency Management team to prepare for a potential tropical system currently moving across the Yucatán Peninsula,” Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X on Thursday night. “Residents should remain vigilant and prepare for possible impacts early next week.”
In its 8 a.m. tropical outlook, the NHC said the broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
“Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely toform late this weekend or early next week while moving generally northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf ofMexico,” forecasters said.
Its path could bring it to Florida’s Gulf coast by Tuesday or Wednesday next week, according to varying models.
If it spins up into a named storm it could become Tropical Storm Idalia, although the NHC is also keeping tabs on two other systems in the Atlantic that could beat it to the punch. The next storm names in line are Jose and Katia.
The NHC is also continuing to track Tropical Storm Franklin, the lone remaining named storm from a 48-hour spree of tropical storms that popped up earlier this week.
At 5 a.m., Franklin was located 215 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island and 690 miles south-southwest of Bermuda moving east-northeast at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend out 105 miles.
“Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Franklin will likely become a hurricane over the weekend,” the NHC stated.
Its path. though, keeps it clear of land.
That would make it only the second hurricane of the season, which has so far produced eight named storms.
The two other systems with a chance to become a depression or storm are also no threat to land, and their chances of forming have been dropping this week.
One is a trough of low pressure from the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily that fell apart earlier this week, but now located about 1,000 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. It’s producing an elongated area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
“Environmental conditions are becoming less favorable for tropical cyclone formation, and the low is expected to merge with a frontal boundary over the north central Atlantic in the next day or so,” forecasters said.
The NHC gives it a 20% chance to form in the next two to seven days.
About halfway between the Cape Verde Islands and the northern Leeward Islands in the central tropical Atlantic is an area of low pressure with disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
“Environmental conditions could become more conducive for development this weekend, and a tropical depression could form by early next week while the system moves generally northwestward toward the central subtropical Atlantic,” forecasters said,
The NHC gives it a 20% chance to form in the next two days and 50% in the next seven.
©2023 Orlando Sentinel. Visit at orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
