MIAMI — Florida on Monday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 9,022 more COVID-19 cases and 1,059 deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.
In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,503,976 confirmed COVID cases and 51,884 deaths.
The majority of the deaths added Monday, about 91%, occurred over the past 28 days, according to Herald calculations of CDC data. Half of those people died in the past two weeks.
In the last seven days, the state has added an average of 376 deaths each day, the highest ever reported, according to Herald calculations of CDC data. In the last seven days, on average, the state has added 8,841 cases to the daily cumulative total, the lowest seen since mid-July, according to Herald calculations.
There were 9,187 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Monday report. This data is reported from 255 Florida hospitals. That is 211 additional patients more than Sunday’s report, ending a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.
COVID-19 patients take up 16.4% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 15.90% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.
Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 2,359 people were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 75. That represents about 38% of the state’s ICU hospital beds compared to 36.28% the previous day.
(Miami Herald staff writer Ana Claudia Chacin contributed to this report.)
