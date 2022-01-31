MIAMI — Florida on Monday reported 34,204 COVID-19 cases and 618 new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.
The CDC backlogs cases and deaths for Florida on Mondays and Thursdays, when multiple days in the past had their totals changed. In August, Florida began reporting cases and deaths by the “case date” and “death date” rather than the date they were logged into the system.
Of the deaths added, about 98% occurred in the past 28 days and about 63% in the past two weeks, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.
In the past seven days, the state has added 180 deaths, on average, the highest recorded since mid-October, according to Herald calculations. In the past seven days, the state has also added 26,854 cases per day, on average. Florida has recorded a total of at least 5,535,803 confirmed COVID cases and 65,265 deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida
There were 9,015 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Monday. This data is reported from 259 Florida hospitals. The number of people hospitalized across the state is 425 less than the day prior, when 261 hospitals reported.
COVID-19 patients take up 15.8% of all inpatient beds in the latest report, compared to 16.2% among Monday’s reporting hospitals.
Hospitalizations during omicron’s wave have not approached records set during delta’s surge last summer. At delta’s August peak, more than 15,000 patients were hospitalized across the state, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,346 were in intensive-care units, a decrease of 99 from Sunday. That represents about 21.87% of the state’s ICU beds, compared to 22.70% the previous day.
