MIAMI — Florida on Monday reported 125,996 coronavirus cases and 182 new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. This is the largest multiday increase of newly reported cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Of these cases, the ones that were reported Saturday (77,156) also break the previous single-day case record, which was reported Thursday with 76,887 cases.
The CDC backlogs cases and deaths for Florida on Mondays and Thursdays, when multiple days in the past had their totals changed. In August, Florida began reporting cases and deaths by the “case date” and “death date” rather than the date or death the case were logged into the system.
Of the deaths added, all occurred in the past 28 days and about 69% occurred in the last two weeks, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.
In the past seven days, the state has added 38 deaths and 64,363 cases per day, on average, according to Herald calculations of CDC data. In all, Florida has recorded at least 4,759,073 confirmed COVID cases and 62,810 deaths.
There were 9,888 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Monday report. This data is reported from 262 Florida hospitals. The number of people hospitalized across the state is 789 more than the day prior.
COVID-19 patients take up 17.25% of all inpatient beds in the latest report, compared to 15.76% among Sunday’s reporting hospitals.
Omicron, so far, is not as deadly as delta’s surge last summer. Hospitalizations have not approached records set during delta’s wave from July through September.
At delta’s August peak, more than 15,000 patients were hospitalized in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,158 were in intensive-care units, an increase of 64 from Sunday. That represents about 19.48% of the state’s ICU beds, compared to 17.66% the previous day.
