TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s governor has declared war on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

At a Thursday news conference in Clearwater, Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out a litany of legislative policy priorities that would undermine federal requirements that workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Among the laws DeSantis wants to see passed:

A proposal making businesses liable for any medical harm that results from a mandatory vaccination

A measure allowing parents to collect attorney’s fees if they win a lawsuit against a school district for enacting illegal coronavirus restrictions

A law making it clear that it’s illegal for governments to mandate the vaccine for government employees

DeSantis said he’s planning to call a special session later this year so the Republican-dominated legislature can pass these and other measures.

“I don’t think you can wait until next year,” the governor said.

The regularly scheduled legislative session starts Jan. 11, 2022.

©2021 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.

