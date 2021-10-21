TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s governor has declared war on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.
At a Thursday news conference in Clearwater, Gov. Ron DeSantis laid out a litany of legislative policy priorities that would undermine federal requirements that workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Among the laws DeSantis wants to see passed:
A proposal making businesses liable for any medical harm that results from a mandatory vaccination
A measure allowing parents to collect attorney’s fees if they win a lawsuit against a school district for enacting illegal coronavirus restrictions
A law making it clear that it’s illegal for governments to mandate the vaccine for government employees
DeSantis said he’s planning to call a special session later this year so the Republican-dominated legislature can pass these and other measures.
“I don’t think you can wait until next year,” the governor said.
The regularly scheduled legislative session starts Jan. 11, 2022.
©2021 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.