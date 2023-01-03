DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--
The "Flow Cytometry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Software), By Technology (Bead-based, Cell-based), By Application (Industrial, Clinical), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flow cytometry market size is expected to reach USD 9.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.07% over the forecast period. Technological advancements in the technique are introducing new and improved analytical tools, which include the development of microfluidic flow cytometry for Point-of-Care (PoC) testing.
Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cancer, immunodeficiency disorders, and infectious diseases is driving the industry. In addition, increasing R&D investments in biopharmaceutical, life science, and biotechnology research activities have led to high demand for flow cytometry instruments. In recent years, a key focus has been on the development of portable microfluidic flow cytometry devices for PoC testing.
Microfluidics and flow cytometry together make a useful tool to measure multiple characteristics of biological samples. For instance, the easy availability of several microfluidics and miniaturized detectors have enabled the creation of microchip-based cytometers, such as optofluidic cytometer, imaging cytometer, and impedance cytometer. The development of microfluidic flow cytometry devices, which are cost-effective, portable, and compact, is beneficial. They are affordable in developing economies, such as Asia & Africa, and are enabling rapid growth in PoC testing applications. Furthermore, improvements in fluorescent dyes and the increasing utility of benchtop cytometers for academic research settings are expected to drive the industry.
Developments in multicolor flow cytometry are accelerating the adoption of the technique in novel drug development activities. For instance, in January 2020, DxFLEX, CE-IVD, a 13-colour clinical flow cytometry system was launched by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences in Europe. Similarly, easy cellular analysis by simultaneous evaluation of several parameters allows extensive use of such devices for contract research purposes. The COVID-19 pandemic also spurred innovations in the technique, as evidenced by the launch of new products in this domain. For instance, in July 2021, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. launched CoviRisk-TBNK, a simple blood test to detect the risk status of a COVID-19 hospitalized patient.
It helps analyze patients' need for ICU facilities or ventilation and aids in the reduction of stress on healthcare resources. The test is a flow cytometry-based lymphocyte subset assay and is IVD-approved. Such innovations are anticipated to fuel industry growth in the near future. Moreover, flow cytometry is a significant tool in listing and characterizing immune cells, and is also helpful in recognizing and validating underlying genetic defects. The technique is also used to observe and monitor the immune response of patients after stem cell transplantation, and hence, organ transplantation plays an important role in boosting industry growth. According to the WHO, around 50,000 stem cell transplantations are performed globally every year, and this number is expected to grow in the near future, broadening the scope of applications for the technique.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Prevalence Of Chronic And Infectious Diseases
- High R&D Investments In Biotechnology, Clinical, And Life Science Research
- Technological Advancements In Flow Cytometry Instruments And Reagents
- Increasing Demand For Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Market Restraints
- High Cost Of Instruments
- Market Challenges
- Low Cell Throughput Rate
Flow Cytometry Market Report Highlights
- The instrument product segment held the largest share in 2021 due to technical advancements, as well as increased prevalence of chronic conditions
- The cell-based flow cytometry technology dominated the industry in 2021 due to the high demand for early diagnosis and rising awareness about the associated benefits of cell-based assays
- By application, the clinical segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to increased R&D activities pertaining to infectious diseases, such as influenza, HIV, and COVID-19, among others
- The academic institutes end-user segment led the market in 2021 owing to increased R&D activities by academic institutes & research centers
- North America was the leading region in 2021 due to the high implementation of scientifically advanced flow cytometry solutions, high healthcare expenditure, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region
- Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to the extensive growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in emerging economies, such as China and India
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Flow Cytometry Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
Chapter 4 Product Business Analysis
Chapter 5 Technology Business Analysis
Chapter 6 Application Business Analysis
Chapter 7 End Use Business Analysis
Chapter 8 Regional Business Analysis
Chapter 9 Flow Cytometry Market Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Danaher Corporation
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)
- Sysmex Corporation
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Stratedigm, Inc.
- Diasorin S.P.A.
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Sony Biotechnology, Inc.
