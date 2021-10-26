LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021--
Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Justin Bieber and current brand partner, Palms, to launch the limited-edition PEACHES pre-rolls. Through this partnership, Flower One will become the exclusive producer of Palms “PEACHES” in the state of Nevada.
“We are thrilled to be the trusted Nevada producer for this limited launch that aims to bring awareness to important causes like social justice and mental health, through support to Veterans Walk and Talk and the Last Prisoner Project,” said Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s President and CEO.
“I'm a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it – especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health,” said Justin Bieber. “I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”
Through this collaboration, Palms will be supporting Veterans Walk and Talk, a community of veterans who advocate for cannabis utilization as a form of medicine, and Last Prisoner Project, a leading non-profit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform that supports individuals and their families impacted by cannabis convictions. Additionally, the Palms team will be supporting Eaze’s Momentum Business Accelerator and Social Equity Partners Program that aims to create a more diverse and sustainable industry.
“Our goal with Palms is simply to open the conversation and destigmatize recreational cannabis,” said Tyler Breton, Co-Founder of Palms. “Palms provides a premium experience for not only experienced users who will appreciate the quality and attention to detail, but first time and casual consumers exhibiting the approachability and benefits of our products.”
“PEACHES” pre-rolls were launched in Nevada, California, Massachusetts and Florida on Monday, October 4th. In Nevada, the PEACHES line can be found at Planet13, MedMen, Cookies and other select dispensaries.
About Flower One Holdings Inc.
Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, The Clear, and Flower One’s leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the Company’s flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on becoming the first high-quality, low-cost brand fulfillment partner.
The Company’s common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company’s symbol “FONE”, in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FLOOF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “F11”. For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.
About Palms
Palms Pre-Rolls were created to ensure that everyone has access to a high-quality cannabis experience. Palms is perfect for a night on the town or a quiet evening at home. First time and casual consumers will appreciate the convenience, consistency, and approachability of the products. Experienced users will appreciate the attention to detail, quality and thoughtfulness that was put into every pre-roll. The entire brand, product and packaging has been created with the casual and recreational, “grab-and-go”, consumer mentality in mind. The flower is mid-strength by design and provides a great functional high. For more information, visit: https://www.palmspremium.com/
