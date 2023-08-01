DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2023--
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (all comparisons to the 2022 second quarter, unless otherwise noted)
- Reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.39 and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 1 of $0.52, compared to $0.34 and $0.30, respectively
- Second quarter 2023 Reported EPS includes after-tax adjusted expenses of $17.0 million, comprised of realignment charges, below-the-line foreign exchange, Velan acquisition and integration costs, and additional expense related to a previously reserved sales contract
- Total bookings were $1.11 billion, up $67.0 million or 6.4%. On a constant currency basis 2, total bookings were up $69.0 million or 6.6%
- Original equipment bookings were $520.1 million, up $2.1 million or 0.4%. On a constant currency basis 2, original equipment bookings were up $1.1 million or 0.2%
- Aftermarket bookings were $590.9 million, up $64.9 million or 12.3%. On a constant currency basis 2, aftermarket bookings were up $67.9 million or 12.9%
- Sales were $1.08 billion, up $198.2 million or 22.5%. On a constant currency basis 2, sales were up $202.0 million or 22.9%
- Original equipment sales were $517.8 million, up $106.5 million or 25.9%. On a constant currency basis 2, original equipment sales were up $107.9 million or 26.2%
- Aftermarket sales were $562.6 million, up $91.7 million or 19.5%. On a constant currency basis 2, aftermarket sales were up $94.1 million or 20.0%
- Reported gross and operating margins were 29.9% and 8.9%, respectively
- Adjusted gross and operating margins 3 were 30.3% and 10.4%, respectively
- Backlog of $2.84 billion, up $527.0 million or 22.8%, compared to the 2022 second quarter
“We are pleased to report strong revenue growth and enhanced margins in the second quarter, building on the momentum we established over the past several quarters,” said Scott Rowe, Flowserve’s president and chief executive officer. “The improved operating environment, combined with our internal process changes, has Flowserve delivering at a much higher level. My confidence around our operational execution continues to grow, which has led us to increase our full year guidance range for the second time this year.”
Rowe concluded, “Our 3D strategy remains aligned with the current environment, and has the company positioned for growth despite some global economic uncertainty. We fully expect that the strong aftermarket and MRO spending environment will continue at least into next year. Combining these short cycle trends with our solid project funnel supports our expectations for revenue growth through at least 2024. Our significantly improved execution, near-record backlog levels, and healthy market outlook should enable Flowserve to deliver increased value to our customers, shareholders, and associates in 2023 and beyond.”
Revised 2023 Guidance4
Flowserve is raising its Revenue and Adjusted EPS guidance metrics for 2023, as well as updating or re-affirming certain other financial metrics, as shown in the table below:
Prior Target Range5
Revised Target Range
Revenue Growth
Up 10.0% to 12.0%
Up 16.0% to 18.0%
Reported Earnings Per Share
$1.40 - $1.65
Re-affirmed
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$1.65 - $1.85
$1.85 - $2.00
Net Interest Expense
$55 - $60 million
~$60 million
Adjusted Tax Rate
18% - 20%
~20%
Capital Expenditures
$75 - $85 million
Re-affirmed
The outlook excludes any contribution from the previously announced pending acquisition of Velan Inc. Additionally, Flowserve’s 2023 Adjusted EPS target range also excludes expected adjusted items including identified realignment charges of approximately $40 million, as well as the potential impact of below-the-line foreign currency effects and certain other discrete items which may arise during the course of the year, including the potential for additional realignment expense.
Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
Flowserve will host its conference call with the financial community on Wednesday, August 2 nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Scott Rowe, president and chief executive officer, as well as other members of the management team will be presenting. The call can be accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com under the “Investor Relations” section.
1 See Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) and Segment Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) tables for a detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.
2 Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have calculated constant currency amounts and the associated currency effects on operations by translating current year results on a monthly basis at prior year exchange rates for the same periods.
3 Adjusted gross and operating margins are calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income, respectively, by revenues. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income are derived by excluding the adjusted items. See Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) and Segment Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited) tables for a detailed reconciliation..
4 Adjusted 2023 EPS excludes identified realignment expenses, the impact from other specific discrete items (including planned Velan acquisition) and below-the-line foreign currency effects and utilizes current FX rates and approximately 131.8 million fully diluted shares.
5 Prior target range was provided as of May 2, 2023, and included revisions from Flowserve’s initial guidance range provided February 10, 2023
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. is one of the world’s leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company’s Web site at www.flowserve.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as, "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.
The forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the following: the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 on our business and operations; global supply chain disruptions and the current inflationary environment could adversely affect the efficiency of our manufacturing and increase the cost of providing our products to customers; a portion of our bookings may not lead to completed sales, and our ability to convert bookings into revenues at acceptable profit margins; changes in global economic conditions and the potential for unexpected cancellations or delays of customer orders in our reported backlog; our dependence on our customers’ ability to make required capital investment and maintenance expenditures; if we are not able to successfully execute and realize the expected financial benefits from any restructuring and realignment initiatives, our business could be adversely affected; the substantial dependence of our sales on the success of the oil and gas, chemical, power generation and water management industries; the adverse impact of volatile raw materials prices on our products and operating margins; economic, political and other risks associated with our international operations, including military actions, trade embargoes, epidemics or pandemics or changes to tariffs or trade agreements that could affect customer markets, particularly North African, Latin American, Asian and Middle Eastern markets and global oil and gas producers, and non-compliance with U.S. export/re-export control, foreign corrupt practice laws, economic sanctions and import laws and regulations; increased aging and slower collection of receivables, particularly in Latin America and other emerging markets; our exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, including in hyperinflationary countries such as Venezuela and Argentina; potential adverse consequences resulting from litigation to which we are a party, such as litigation involving asbestos-containing material claims; expectations regarding acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses; the potential adverse impact of an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; our dependence upon third-party suppliers whose failure to perform timely could adversely affect our business operations; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we operate; environmental compliance costs and liabilities; potential work stoppages and other labor matters; access to public and private sources of debt financing; our inability to protect our intellectual property in the U.S., as well as in foreign countries; obligations under our defined benefit pension plans; our internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements because of its inherent limitations, including the possibility of human error, the circumvention or overriding of controls, or fraud; the recording of increased deferred tax asset valuation allowances in the future or the impact of tax law changes on such deferred tax assets could affect our operating results; our information technology infrastructure could be subject to service interruptions, data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches, which could disrupt our business operations and result in the loss of critical and confidential information; ineffective internal controls could impact the accuracy and timely reporting of our business and financial results; and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods, providing investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may be inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
|Sales
$
1,080,376
$
882,222
|Cost of sales
(757,616
)
(632,393
)
|Gross profit
322,760
249,829
|Selling, general and administrative expense
(230,082
)
(194,606
)
|Net earnings from affiliates
3,970
5,109
|Operating income
96,648
60,332
|Interest expense
(16,554
)
(11,062
)
|Interest income
1,907
854
|Other income (expense), net
(5,543
)
7,589
|Earnings before income taxes
76,458
57,713
|Provision for income taxes
(21,304
)
(11,618
)
|Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests
55,154
46,095
|Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3,951
)
(1,318
)
|Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
51,203
$
44,777
|Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
|Basic
$
0.39
$
0.34
|Diluted
0.39
0.34
|Weighted average shares – basic
131,171
130,666
|Weighted average shares – diluted
131,810
131,245
|Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Operating Income
|Other Income (Expense), Net
|Income Taxes
|Net Earnings (Loss)
|Effective Tax Rate
|Diluted EPS
|Reported
$
322,760
$
230,082
$
96,648
$
(5,543
)
$
21,304
$
51,203
27.9
%
$
0.39
|Reported as a percent of sales
29.9
%
21.3
%
8.9
%
-0.5
%
2.0
%
4.7
%
|Realignment charges (a)
4,106
(7,445
)
11,551
-
2,982
8,569
25.8
%
0.07
|Acquisition and integration-related (b)
-
(2,856
)
2,856
-
732
2,124
25.6
%
0.02
|Discrete asset write-downs (c)
796
(1,038
)
1,834
-
479
1,355
26.1
%
0.01
|Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (d)
-
-
-
4,758
(156
)
4,914
-3.3
%
0.04
|Adjusted
$
327,662
$
218,743
$
112,889
$
(785
)
$
25,341
$
68,165
26.0
%
$
0.52
|Adjusted as a percent of sales
30.3
%
20.2
%
10.4
%
-0.1
%
2.3
%
6.3
%
|Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
|(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $4 is non-cash.
|(b) Charges represent acquisition and integration-related costs associated with the pending acquisition of Velan Inc.
|(c) Charge represents a further expense of $1,834 associated with a sales contract that was initially reserved for in 2017.
|(d) Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts represent the remeasurement of foreign exchange derivative contracts as well as the remeasurement of assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than a site’s respective functional currency.
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Operating Income
|Other Income (Expense), Net
|Income Taxes
|Net Earnings (Loss)
|Effective Tax Rate
|Diluted EPS
|Reported
$
249,829
$
194,606
$
60,332
$
7,589
$
11,618
$
44,777
20.1
%
$
0.34
|Reported as a percent of sales
28.3
%
22.1
%
6.8
%
0.9
%
1.3
%
5.1
%
|Realignment charges (a)
467
(62
)
529
-
101
428
19.1
%
0.00
|Acquisition and integration-related
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.0
%
0.00
|Discrete asset write-downs (b)
-
(3,036
)
3,036
-
729
2,307
24.0
%
0.02
|Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (c)
-
-
-
(10,112
)
(2,064
)
(8,048
)
20.4
%
-0.06
|Adjusted
$
250,296
$
191,508
$
63,897
$
(2,523
)
$
10,384
$
39,464
20.3
%
$
0.30
|Adjusted as a percent of sales
28.4
%
21.7
%
7.2
%
-0.3
%
1.2
%
4.5
%
|Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
|(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $19 is non-cash.
|(b) Charge represents a non-cash asset write-down associated with the impairment of a trademark.
|(c) Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts represent the remeasurement of foreign exchange derivative contracts as well as the remeasurement of assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than a site’s respective functional currency.
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|FLOWSERVE PUMP DIVISION
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2023
2022
|Bookings
$
760.0
$
717.8
|Sales
765.4
614.9
|Gross profit
226.8
184.0
|Gross profit margin
29.6
%
29.9
%
|SG&A
132.8
131.7
|Segment operating income
98.0
57.3
|Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
12.8
%
9.3
%
|FLOW CONTROL DIVISION
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2023
2022
|Bookings
$
359.7
$
329.9
|Sales
317.7
268.4
|Gross profit
93.1
80.3
|Gross profit margin
29.3
%
29.9
%
|SG&A
56.9
50.0
|Segment operating income
36.1
30.4
|Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
11.4
%
11.3
%
|Segment Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Flowserve Pump Division
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Operating Income
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Operating Income
|Reported
$
226,814
$
132,780
$
98,003
|Reported
$
183,959
$
131,722
$
57,346
|Reported as a percent of sales
29.6
%
17.3
%
12.8
%
|Reported as a percent of sales
29.9
%
21.4
%
9.3
%
|Realignment charges (a)
953
(17
)
970
|Realignment charges (a)
379
(2
)
381
|Discrete asset write-downs (b)
796
(1,038
)
1,834
|Discrete asset write-downs
-
-
-
|Adjusted
$
228,563
$
131,725
$
100,807
|Adjusted
$
184,338
$
131,720
$
57,727
|Adjusted as a percent of sales
29.9
%
17.2
%
13.2
%
|Adjusted as a percent of sales
30.0
%
21.4
%
9.4
%
|Flow Control Division
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Operating Income
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Operating Income
|Reported
$
93,058
$
56,943
$
36,115
|Reported
$
80,324
$
49,955
$
30,369
|Reported as a percent of sales
29.3
%
17.9
%
11.4
%
|Reported as a percent of sales
29.9
%
18.6
%
11.3
%
|Realignment charges (a)
3,153
-
3,153
|Realignment charges (a)
88
(33
)
121
|Acquisition and integration-related (d)
-
(2,856
)
2,856
|Acquisition and integration-related
-
-
-
|Discrete asset write-downs
-
-
-
|Discrete asset write-downs (b)
-
(3,036
)
3,036
|Adjusted
$
96,211
$
54,087
$
42,124
|Adjusted
$
80,412
$
46,886
$
33,526
|Adjusted as a percent of sales
30.3
%
17.0
%
13.3
%
|Adjusted as a percent of sales
30.0
%
17.5
%
12.5
%
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $4 is non-cash.
(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $19 is non-cash.
(b) Charge represents a further expense of $1,834 associated with a sales contract that was initially reserved for in 2017.
(b) Charge represents a non-cash asset write-down associated with the impairment of a trademark.
(c) Charges represent acquisition and integration-related costs associated with the pending acquisition of Velan Inc.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
|Sales
$
2,060,681
$
1,703,280
|Cost of sales
(1,441,090
)
(1,243,803
)
|Gross profit
619,591
459,477
|Selling, general and administrative expense
(474,359
)
(400,816
)
|Net earnings from affiliates
8,603
9,039
|Operating income
153,835
67,700
|Interest expense
(32,766
)
(21,755
)
|Interest income
3,401
1,797
|Other income (expense), net
(13,562
)
(524
)
|Earnings before income taxes
110,908
47,218
|Provision for income taxes
(25,757
)
(14,800
)
|Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests
85,151
32,418
|Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(7,181
)
(3,458
)
|Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
77,970
$
28,960
|Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
|Basic
$
0.59
$
0.22
|Diluted
0.59
0.22
|Weighted average shares – basic
131,051
130,554
|Weighted average shares – diluted
131,782
131,148
|Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Operating Income
|Other Income (Expense), Net
|Income Taxes
|Net Earnings (Loss)
|Effective Tax Rate
|Diluted EPS
|Reported
$
619,591
$
474,359
$
153,835
$
(13,562
)
$
25,757
$
77,970
23.2
%
$
0.59
|Reported as a percent of sales
30.1
%
23.0
%
7.5
%
-0.7
%
1.2
%
3.8
%
|Realignment charges (a)
4,308
(24,122
)
28,430
-
6,166
22,264
21.7
%
0.17
|Acquisition and integration-related (b)
-
(5,952
)
5,952
-
1,554
4,398
26.1
%
0.03
|Discrete asset write-downs (c)(d)(e)
1,969
(3,955
)
5,924
-
1,517
4,407
25.6
%
0.03
|Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (f)
-
-
-
12,164
393
11,771
3.2
%
0.09
|Adjusted
$
625,868
$
440,330
$
194,141
$
(1,398
)
$
35,387
$
120,810
21.7
%
$
0.92
|Adjusted as a percent of sales
30.4
%
21.4
%
9.4
%
-0.1
%
1.7
%
5.9
%
|Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
|(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $7,601 is non-cash.
|(b) Charges represent acquisition and integration-related costs associated with the pending acquisition of Velan Inc.
|(c) Charge represents a further expense of $1,834 associated with a sales contract that was initially reserved for in 2017.
|(d) Charge represents a further $1,173 non-cash write-down of inventory associated with a customer sales contract that was originally determined to be uncollectible in 2020.
|(e) Charge represents a $2,917 non-cash write-down of a licensing agreement.
|(f) Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts represent the remeasurement of foreign exchange derivative contracts as well as the remeasurement of assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than a site’s respective functional currency.
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Operating Income
|Other Income (Expense), Net
|Income Taxes
|Net Earnings (Loss)
|Effective Tax Rate
|Diluted EPS
|Reported
$
459,477
$
400,816
$
67,700
$
(524
)
$
14,800
$
28,960
31.4
%
$
0.22
|Reported as a percent of sales
27.0
%
23.5
%
4.0
%
0.0
%
0.9
%
1.7
%
|Realignment charges (a)
269
139
130
-
27
103
20.8
%
0.00
|Acquisition and integration-related
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.0
%
0.00
|Discrete asset write-downs (b)(c)
10,053
(13,229
)
23,282
-
(70
)
23,352
-0.3
%
0.18
|Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (d)
-
-
-
(4,418
)
(1,031
)
(3,387
)
23.3
%
-0.03
|Adjusted
$
469,799
$
387,726
$
91,112
$
(4,942
)
$
13,726
$
49,028
20.7
%
$
0.37
|Adjusted as a percent of sales
27.6
%
22.8
%
5.3
%
-0.3
%
0.8
%
2.9
%
|Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
|(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $259 is non-cash.
|(b) Charge represents a $3,096 non-cash asset write-down associated with the impairment of a trademark.
|(c) Charges represent a $20,246 reserve of Russia-related financial exposures.
|(d) Below-the-line foreign exchange impacts represent the remeasurement of foreign exchange derivative contracts as well as the remeasurement of assets and liabilities that are denominated in a currency other than a site’s respective functional currency.
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|FLOWSERVE PUMP DIVISION
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2023
2022
|Bookings
$
1,487.8
$
1,513.0
|Sales
1,465.5
1,190.5
|Gross profit
448.2
340.9
|Gross profit margin
30.6
%
28.6
%
|SG&A
279.8
271.5
|Segment operating income
177.1
78.3
|Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
12.1
%
6.6
%
|FLOW CONTROL DIVISION
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2023
2022
|Bookings
$
691.6
$
624.2
|Sales
599.3
516.3
|Gross profit
173.4
139.8
|Gross profit margin
28.9
%
27.1
%
|SG&A
118.7
94.2
|Segment operating income
54.6
45.6
|Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
9.1
%
8.8
%
|Segment Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measure (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Flowserve Pump Division
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Operating Income
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Operating Income
|Reported
$
448,241
$
279,759
$
177,076
|Reported
$
340,903
$
271,523
$
78,347
|Reported as a percent of sales
30.6
%
19.1
%
12.1
%
|Reported as a percent of sales
28.6
%
22.8
%
6.6
%
|Realignment charges (a)
1,343
(2,067
)
3,410
|Realignment charges (a)
296
(77
)
373
|Discrete asset write-downs (b)(c)(d)
1,969
(3,955
)
5,924
|Discrete asset write-downs (b)
8,939
(9,111
)
18,050
|Adjusted
$
451,553
$
273,737
$
186,410
|Adjusted
$
350,138
$
262,335
$
96,770
|Adjusted as a percent of sales
30.8
%
18.7
%
12.7
%
|Adjusted as a percent of sales
29.4
%
22.0
%
8.1
%
|Flow Control Division
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Operating Income
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Gross Profit
|Selling, General & Administrative Expense
|Operating Income
|Reported
$
173,351
$
118,702
$
54,649
|Reported
$
139,840
$
94,234
$
45,606
|Reported as a percent of sales
28.9
%
19.8
%
9.1
%
|Reported as a percent of sales
27.1
%
18.3
%
8.8
%
|Realignment charges (a)
3,164
(8,906
)
12,070
|Realignment charges (a)
34
(50
)
84
|Acquisition and integration-related (e)
-
(5,952
)
5,952
|Acquisition and integration-related
-
-
-
|Discrete asset write-downs
-
-
-
|Discrete asset write-downs (b)(c)
1,114
(4,118
)
5,232
|Adjusted
$
176,515
$
103,844
$
72,671
|Adjusted
$
140,988
$
90,066
$
50,922
|Adjusted as a percent of sales
29.5
%
17.3
%
12.1
%
|Adjusted as a percent of sales
27.3
%
17.4
%
9.9
%
|Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
|Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding
|(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $4 is non-cash.
|(a) Charges represent realignment costs incurred as a result of realignment programs of which $19 is non-cash.
|(b) Charge represents a further expense of $1,834 associated with a sales contract that was initially reserved for in 2017.
|(b) Charges represent the reserve of Russia-related financial exposures of $20,246.
|(c) Charge represents a further $1,173 non-cash write-down of inventory associated with a customer sales contract that was originally determined to be uncollectible in 2020.
|(c) Charge represents a non-cash asset write-down of $3,036 associated with the impairment of a trademark.
|(d) Charge represents a $2,917 non-cash write-down of a licensing agreement.
|(e) Charges represent acquisition and integration-related costs associated with the pending acquisition of Velan Inc.
|Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2023 - Segment Results
|(dollars in millions, comparison vs. 2022 second quarter and year-to-date, unaudited)
|FPD
|FCD
|2nd Qtr
|YTD
|2nd Qtr
|YTD
|Bookings
$
760.0
$
1,487.8
$
359.7
$
691.6
|- vs. prior year
42.2
5.9
%
-25.2
-1.7
%
29.8
9.0
%
67.4
10.8
%
|- on constant currency
41.3
5.8
%
-11.3
-0.7
%
32.8
10.0
%
79.0
12.7
%
|Sales
$
765.4
$
1,465.5
$
317.7
$
599.3
|- vs. prior year
150.5
24.5
%
275.0
23.1
%
49.3
18.4
%
83.0
16.1
%
|- on constant currency
151.4
24.6
%
292.1
24.5
%
52.3
19.5
%
93.7
18.2
%
|Gross Profit
$
226.8
$
448.2
$
93.1
$
173.4
|- vs. prior year
23.3
%
31.5
%
15.9
%
24.0
%
|Gross Margin (% of sales)
29.6
%
30.6
%
29.3
%
28.9
%
|- vs. prior year (in basis points)
(30) bps
200 bps
(60) bps
180 bps
|Operating Income
$
98.0
$
177.1
$
36.1
$
54.6
|- vs. prior year
40.7
71.0
%
98.8
126.2
%
5.7
18.8
%
9.0
19.7
%
|- on constant currency
41.9
73.1
%
106.2
135.5
%
6.7
22.2
%
10.8
23.8
%
|Operating Margin (% of sales)
12.8
%
12.1
%
11.4
%
9.1
%
|- vs. prior year (in basis points)
350 bps
550 bps
10 bps
30 bps
|Adjusted Operating Income *
$
100.8
$
186.4
$
42.1
$
72.7
|- vs. prior year
43.1
74.7
%
89.7
92.8
%
8.6
25.7
%
21.8
42.8
%
|- on constant currency
44.3
76.8
%
97.1
100.4
%
9.6
28.7
%
23.6
46.4
%
|Adj. Oper. Margin (% of sales)*
13.2
%
12.7
%
13.3
%
12.1
%
|- vs. prior year (in basis points)
380 bps
460 bps
80 bps
220 bps
|Backlog
$
2,026.4
$
835.6
|* Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin exclude realignment charges and other specific discrete items
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in thousands, except par value)
2023
2022
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
422,837
$
434,971
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $84,358 and $83,062, respectively
887,867
868,632
|Contract assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $4,420 and $5,819, respectively
227,636
233,457
|Inventories, net
914,288
803,198
|Prepaid expenses and other
126,756
110,714
|Total current assets
2,579,384
2,450,972
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,139,149 and $1,172,957, respectively
500,075
500,945
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
164,391
174,980
|Goodwill
1,177,131
1,168,124
|Deferred taxes
158,835
149,290
|Other intangible assets, net
125,216
134,503
|Other assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $66,857 and $66,377, respectively
214,983
211,820
|Total assets
$
4,920,015
$
4,790,634
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
$
492,623
$
476,747
|Accrued liabilities
441,520
427,578
|Contract liabilities
269,725
256,963
|Debt due within one year
55,781
49,335
|Operating lease liabilities
32,440
32,528
|Total current liabilities
1,292,089
1,243,151
|Long-term debt due after one year
1,245,253
1,224,151
|Operating lease liabilities
146,255
155,196
|Retirement obligations and other liabilities
314,408
309,529
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common shares, $1.25 par value
220,991
220,991
|Shares authorized – 305,000
|Shares issued – 176,793 and 176,793, respectively
|Capital in excess of par value
495,281
507,484
|Retained earnings
3,798,984
3,774,209
|Treasury shares, at cost – 45,894 and 46,359 shares, respectively
(2,014,932
)
(2,036,882
)
|Deferred compensation obligation
7,815
6,979
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(623,687
)
(647,788
)
|Total Flowserve Corporation shareholders' equity
1,884,452
1,824,993
|Noncontrolling interests
37,558
33,614
|Total equity
1,922,010
1,858,607
|Total liabilities and equity
$
4,920,015
$
4,790,634
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
|(Amounts in thousands)
2023
2022
|Cash flows – Operating activities:
|Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests
$
85,151
$
32,418
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
|Depreciation
37,452
40,034
|Amortization of intangible and other assets
5,158
6,748
|Stock-based compensation
15,878
16,896
|Foreign currency, asset write downs and other non-cash adjustments
(8,418
)
(3,982
)
|Change in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
(5,350
)
(21,638
)
|Inventories, net
(99,240
)
(96,737
)
|Contract assets, net
9,917
(7,705
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
(105
)
(19,769
)
|Accounts payable
7,118
33,550
|Contract liabilities
10,831
9,642
|Accrued liabilities and income taxes payable
(2,091
)
(65,773
)
|Retirement obligations and other
8,412
10,028
|Net deferred taxes
(14,329
)
(5,079
)
|Net cash flows provided (used) by operating activities
50,384
(71,367
)
|Cash flows – Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
(31,893
)
(31,012
)
|Other
(941
)
2,015
|Net cash flows provided (used) by investing activities
(32,834
)
(28,997
)
|Cash flows – Financing activities:
|Payments on term loan
(20,000
)
(15,921
)
|Proceeds under revolving credit facility
150,000
-
|Payments under revolving credit facility
(100,000
)
-
|Proceeds under other financing arrangements
197
1,029
|Payments under other financing arrangements
(3,458
)
(720
)
|Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation
(6,235
)
(4,497
)
|Payments of dividends
(52,471
)
(52,267
)
|Other
(320
)
(5,334
)
|Net cash flows provided (used) by financing activities
(32,287
)
(77,710
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
2,603
(22,033
)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(12,134
)
(200,107
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
434,971
658,452
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
422,837
$
458,345
