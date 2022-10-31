DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (all comparisons to the 2021 third quarter, unless otherwise noted)
- Reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.29 and Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.09
- Reported EPS includes a $30.5 million below-the-line FX benefit, $2.7 million reserve reversal of a prior discrete asset write-down and a modest realignment benefit
- Total bookings were $1.22 billion, up 34.2%, or 40.8% on a constant currency basis
- Original equipment bookings were $679.7 million, up 63.0% or 70.1% on a constant currency basis
- Aftermarket bookings were $543.7 million, up 9.9%, or 16.2% on a constant currency basis
- Sales were $872.9 million, up 0.8%, or 7.2% on a constant currency basis
- Original equipment sales were $412.1 million, down 3.1%, or up 3.6% on a constant currency basis
- Aftermarket sales were $460.8 million, up 4.5%, or up 10.6% on a constant currency basis
- Reported gross and operating margins were 27.4% and 2.8%, respectively
- Adjusted gross and operating margins 2 were 27.4% and 2.4%, respectively
“Our third quarter results were impacted by a number of previously disclosed discrete, period-specific issues impacting our EPS and margin performance,” said Scott Rowe, Flowserve’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we are disappointed by these results, our performance in the third quarter does not reflect what the business is capable of delivering or our opportunities for the future. We have since put these non-recurring items behind us and have taken corrective actions to remedy the operating issues. Third quarter bookings, however, were exceptionally strong with large project awards in our traditional markets, solid aftermarket and MRO activity, and numerous awards driven by our 3D growth strategy. Our current project funnel remains healthy and includes significant opportunities in energy transition and energy security.”
Rowe concluded, “We look to close out the year with significant sequential revenue growth and improved margins given the one-time nature of most of the factors that impacted our third quarter performance. We continue to make progress on our efforts to mitigate supply chain headwinds that have challenged our revenue conversion this year and are implementing new cost reduction measures to improve efficiency and address underutilization at certain facilities. With our highest backlog in seven years, increased spending in our traditional markets driven by energy security concerns and continued progress and momentum in our 3D strategy, we believe Flowserve is positioned to deliver sequential revenue growth and earnings improvement for the remainder of the year and for full-year 2023.”
2022 Fourth Quarter Guidance3
Flowserve expects 2022 fourth quarter Reported and Adjusted EPS of at least 40 cents on year-over-year quarterly revenue growth of approximately 8-10%. Additionally, several of the issues that impacted the third quarter, including business disruption due to an ERP conversion, discrete one-time accounting issues, the purchase of R&D and elevated bad debt expenses are not expected to recur in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter Adjusted EPS will exclude realignment expenses, below-the-line FX impacts and other potential specific discrete items.
Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
Flowserve will host its conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, November 1 st at 11:00 AM Eastern. Scott Rowe, president and chief executive officer, as well as other members of the management team will be presenting. The call can be accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com under the “Investor Relations” section.
1 See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.
2 Adjusted gross and operating margins are calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income, respectively, by revenues. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income are derived by excluding the adjusted items. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation.
3 Adjusted 2022 EPS excludes realignment expenses, the impact from other specific discrete items and below-the-line foreign currency effects and utilizes current FX rates and approximately 131 million fully diluted shares.
- FX impact is calculated by comparing the difference between the actual average FX rates of 2022 and the year-end 2021 spot rates both as applied to our 2022 expectations, divided by the number of shares expected for 2022.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. is one of the world’s leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company’s Web site at www.flowserve.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as, "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.
The forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the following: the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 on our business and operations; a portion of our bookings may not lead to completed sales, and our ability to convert bookings into revenues at acceptable profit margins; changes in global economic conditions and the potential for unexpected cancellations or delays of customer orders in our reported backlog; our dependence on our customers’ ability to make required capital investment and maintenance expenditures; if we are not able to successfully execute and realize the expected financial benefits from our strategic transformation and realignment initiatives, our business could be adversely affected; risks associated with cost overruns on fixed-fee projects and in taking customer orders for large complex custom engineered products; the substantial dependence of our sales on the success of the oil and gas, chemical, power generation and water management industries; the adverse impact of volatile raw materials prices on our products and operating margins; economic, political and other risks associated with our international operations, including military actions, trade embargoes, epidemics or pandemics or changes to tariffs or trade agreements that could affect customer markets, particularly North African, Russian and Middle Eastern markets and global oil and gas producers, and non-compliance with U.S. export/re-export control, foreign corrupt practice laws, economic sanctions and import laws and regulations; increased aging and slower collection of receivables, particularly in Latin America and other emerging markets; our exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, including in hyperinflationary countries such as Venezuela and Argentina; our furnishing of products and services to nuclear power plant facilities and other critical processes; potential adverse consequences resulting from litigation to which we are a party, such as litigation involving asbestos-containing material claims; expectations regarding acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses; our relative geographical profitability and its impact on our utilization of deferred tax assets, including foreign tax credits; the potential adverse impact of an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; our dependence upon third-party suppliers whose failure to perform timely could adversely affect our business operations; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we operate; environmental compliance costs and liabilities; potential work stoppages and other labor matters; access to public and private sources of debt financing; our inability to protect our intellectual property in the U.S., as well as in foreign countries; obligations under our defined benefit pension plans; our internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements because of its inherent limitations, including the possibility of human error, the circumvention or overriding of controls, or fraud; the recording of increased deferred tax asset valuation allowances in the future or the impact of tax law changes on such deferred tax assets could affect our operating results; our information technology infrastructure could be subject to service interruptions, data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches, which could disrupt our business operations and result in the loss of critical and confidential information; ineffective internal controls could impact the accuracy and timely reporting of our business and financial results; and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods, providing investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Throughout our materials we refer to non-GAAP measures as “Adjusted.” Non-GAAP financial measures, which may be inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
|Sales
$
872,881
$
866,118
|Cost of sales
(633,304
)
(612,626
)
|Gross profit
239,577
253,492
|Selling, general and administrative expense
(221,142
)
(200,862
)
|Net earnings from affiliates
5,782
4,732
|Operating income
24,217
57,362
|Interest expense
(11,582
)
(14,746
)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(563
)
|Interest income
1,141
827
|Other income (expense), net
28,676
(1,504
)
|Earnings before income taxes
42,452
41,376
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(1,817
)
10,433
|Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests
40,635
51,809
|Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,235
)
(2,024
)
|Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
38,400
$
49,785
|Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
|Basic
$
0.29
$
0.38
|Diluted
0.29
0.38
|Weighted average shares - basic
130,703
130,242
|Weighted average shares - diluted
131,402
130,789
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As Reported (a)
|Realignment (1)
|Other Items
|As Adjusted
|Sales
$
872,881
$
-
$
-
$
872,881
|Gross profit
239,577
395
209
(3)
238,973
|Gross margin
27.4
%
-
-
27.4
%
|Selling, general and administrative expense
(221,142
)
(99
)
2,523
(3)
(223,566
)
|Net earnings from affiliates
5,782
-
-
5,782
|Operating income
24,217
296
2,732
21,189
|Operating income as a percentage of sales
2.8
%
-
-
2.4
%
|Interest and other expense, net
18,235
-
30,482
(4)
(12,247
)
|Earnings before income taxes
42,452
296
33,214
8,942
|Provision for income taxes
(1,817
)
(94
)
(2)
(7,354
)
(5)
5,631
|Tax Rate
4.3
%
31.8
%
22.1
%
-63.0
%
|Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
38,400
$
202
$
25,860
$
12,338
|Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
|Basic
$
0.29
$
-
$
0.20
$
0.09
|Diluted
0.29
-
0.20
0.09
|Basic number of shares used for calculation
130,703
130,703
130,703
130,703
|Diluted number of shares used for calculation
131,402
131,402
131,402
131,402
|(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP
|Notes:
|(1) Represents realignment adjustments incurred as a result of realignment programs
|(2) Includes tax impact of items above
|(3) Represents reversals of expenses that were adjusted for Non-GAAP measures in previous periods
|(4) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts
|(5) Includes tax impact of items above
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As Reported (a)
|Realignment (1)
|Other Items
|As Adjusted
|Sales
$
866,118
$
-
$
-
$
866,118
|Gross profit
253,492
(2,582
)
-
256,074
|Gross margin
29.3
%
-
-
29.6
%
|Selling, general and administrative expense
(200,862
)
(368
)
-
(200,494
)
|Gain on sale of business
-
-
-
-
|Net earnings from affiliates
4,732
-
-
4,732
|Operating income
57,362
(2,950
)
-
60,312
|Operating income as a percentage of sales
6.6
%
-
-
7.0
%
|Interest and other expense, net
(15,986
)
-
(2,520
)
(3)
(13,466
)
|Earnings before income taxes
41,376
(2,950
)
(2,520
)
46,846
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
10,433
624
(2)
16,935
(4)
(7,126
)
|Tax Rate
-25.2
%
21.2
%
672.0
%
15.2
%
|Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
49,785
$
(2,326
)
$
14,415
$
37,696
|Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
|Basic
$
0.38
$
(0.02
)
$
0.11
$
0.29
|Diluted
0.38
(0.02
)
0.11
0.29
|Basic number of shares used for calculation
130,242
130,242
130,242
130,242
|Diluted number of shares used for calculation
130,789
130,789
130,789
130,789
|(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP
|Notes:
|(1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs.
|(2) Includes tax impact of items above.
|(3) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts and $1.5 million of expense as a result of early extinguishment of debt and duplicate interest expense.
|(4) Includes tax impact of items above and $16.6 million benefit related to legal entity restructuring of foreign holding companies.
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|FLOWSERVE PUMP DIVISION
Three Months Ended September 30,
|(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2022
2021
|Bookings
$
925.8
$
660.9
|Sales
592.6
601.8
|Gross profit
170.0
182.9
|Gross profit margin
28.7
%
30.4
%
|SG&A
136.9
128.5
|Segment operating income
38.9
59.1
|Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
6.6
%
9.8
%
|FLOW CONTROL DIVISION
Three Months Ended September 30,
|(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2022
2021
|Bookings
$
300.0
$
253.6
|Sales
282.6
266.1
|Gross profit
78.2
77.0
|Gross profit margin
27.7
%
28.9
%
|SG&A
48.5
49.3
|Segment operating income
29.7
27.7
|Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
10.5
%
10.4
%
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
|Sales
$
2,576,161
$
2,621,604
|Cost of sales
(1,877,108
)
(1,838,974
)
|Gross profit
699,053
782,630
|Selling, general and administrative expense
(621,956
)
(609,965
)
|Gain on sale of business
-
1,806
|Net earnings from affiliates
14,821
11,157
|Operating income
91,918
185,628
|Interest expense
(33,337
)
(45,847
)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(8,173
)
|Interest income
2,938
1,893
|Other income (expense), net
28,152
(20,717
)
|Earnings before income taxes
89,671
112,784
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(16,618
)
3,929
|Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests
73,053
116,713
|Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5,694
)
(7,495
)
|Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
67,359
$
109,218
|Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
|Basic
$
0.52
$
0.84
|Diluted
0.51
0.83
|Weighted average shares - basic
130,604
130,325
|Weighted average shares - diluted
131,233
130,867
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As Reported (a)
|Realignment (1)
|Other Items
|As Adjusted
|Sales
$
2,576,161
$
-
$
-
$
2,576,161
|Cost of sales
(1,877,108
)
126
(9,844
)
(3)
(1,867,390
)
|Gross profit
699,053
126
(9,844
)
(3)
708,771
|Gross margin
27.1
%
-
-
27.5
%
|Selling, general and administrative expense
(621,956
)
40
(10,706
)
(3)
(611,290
)
|Loss on sale of business
-
-
-
-
|Net earnings from affiliates
14,821
-
-
14,821
|Operating income
91,918
166
(20,550
)
112,302
|Operating income as a percentage of sales
3.6
%
-
-
4.4
%
|Interest and other expense, net
(2,247
)
-
34,900
(4)
(37,147
)
|Earnings before income taxes
89,671
166
14,350
75,155
|Provision for income taxes
(16,618
)
(67
)
(2)
(8,455
)
(5)
(8,096
)
|Tax Rate
18.5
%
40.4
%
58.9
%
10.8
%
|Net earnings (loss), including noncontrolling interests
73,053
99
5,895
67,059
|Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5,694
)
-
-
(5,694
)
|Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
67,359
$
99
$
5,895
$
61,365
|Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
|Basic
$
0.52
$
-
$
0.05
$
0.47
|Diluted
0.51
-
0.04
0.47
|Basic number of shares used for calculation
130,604
130,604
130,604
130,604
|Diluted number of shares used for calculation
131,233
131,233
131,233
131,233
|(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP
|Notes:
|(1) Represents realignment adjustments incurred as a result of realignment programs
|(2) Includes tax impact of items above
|(3) Represents the reserve of Russia related financial exposures and a discrete asset write-down. The impact of $5.4 million of previously recognized revenue and estimated cancellation fees on open contracts that were previously accounted for under POC and subsequently canceled have been reflected in the above adjustment to gross profit. In addition, includes reversals of expenses that were adjusted for Non-GAAP measures in previous periods.
|(4) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts
|(5) Includes tax impact of items above
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|As Reported (a)
|Realignment (1)
|Other Items
|As Adjusted
|Sales
$
2,621,604
$
-
$
-
$
2,621,604
|Gross profit
782,630
(15,813
)
-
798,443
|Gross margin
29.9
%
-
-
30.5
%
|Selling, general and administrative expense
(609,965
)
(6,454
)
-
(603,511
)
|Gain on sale of business
1,806
-
1,806
(3)
-
|Net earnings from affiliates
11,157
-
-
11,157
|Operating income
185,628
(22,267
)
1,806
206,089
|Operating income as a percentage of sales
7.1
%
-
-
7.9
%
|Interest and other expense, net
(72,844
)
-
(23,833
)
(4)
(49,011
)
|Earnings before income taxes
112,784
(22,267
)
(22,027
)
157,078
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
3,929
8,466
(2)
22,734
(5)
(27,271
)
|Tax Rate
-3.5
%
38.0
%
103.2
%
17.4
%
|Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
109,218
$
(13,801
)
$
707
$
122,312
|Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders:
|Basic
$
0.84
$
(0.11
)
$
0.01
$
0.94
|Diluted
0.83
(0.11
)
0.01
0.93
|Basic number of shares used for calculation
130,325
130,325
130,325
130,325
|Diluted number of shares used for calculation
130,867
130,867
130,867
130,867
|(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP
|Notes:
|(1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs.
|(2) Includes tax impact of items above and realignment related tax release.
|(3) Represents final settlement gain on sale of business in 2018.
|(4) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts and $9.1 million of expense as a result of early extinguishment of debt and duplicate interest expense.
|(5) Includes tax impact of items above and $17.9 million benefit related to legal entity restructuring of foreign holding companies.
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|FLOWSERVE PUMP DIVISION
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2022
2021
|Bookings
$
2,433.6
$
1,982.5
|Sales
1,783.1
1,821.9
|Gross profit
510.9
562.1
|Gross profit margin
28.7
%
30.9
%
|SG&A
408.4
394.7
|Gain on sale of business
-
1.8
|Segment operating income
117.3
180.7
|Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
6.6
%
9.9
%
|FLOW CONTROL DIVISION
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2022
2021
|Bookings
$
923.2
$
834.0
|Sales
798.8
803.1
|Gross profit
218.0
236.4
|Gross profit margin
27.3
%
29.4
%
|SG&A
142.7
147.1
|Segment operating income
75.3
89.7
|Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
9.4
%
11.2
%
|Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 - Segment Results
|(dollars in millions, comparison vs. 2021 third quarter and year-to-date, unaudited)
|FPD
|FCD
3rd Qtr
YTD
3rd Qtr
YTD
|Bookings
$
925.8
$
2,433.6
$
300.0
$
923.2
|- vs. prior year
40.1%
22.8%
18.3%
10.7%
|- on constant currency
46.8%
27.7%
24.7%
15.0%
|Sales
$
592.6
$
1,783.1
$
282.6
$
798.8
|- vs. prior year
-1.5%
-2.1%
6.2%
-0.5%
|- on constant currency
4.8%
2.4%
12.5%
3.6%
|Gross Profit
$
170.0
$
510.9
$
78.2
$
218.0
|- vs. prior year
-7.1%
-9.1%
1.6%
-7.8%
|Gross Margin (% of sales)
28.7%
28.7%
27.7%
27.3%
|- vs. prior year (in basis points)
(170) bps
(220) bps
(120) bps
(210) bps
|Operating Income
$
38.9
$
117.3
$
29.7
$
75.3
|- vs. prior year
-34.2%
-35.1%
7.2%
-16.1%
|- on constant currency
-25.4%
-31.0%
11.3%
-13.8%
|Operating Margin (% of sales)
6.6%
6.6%
10.5%
9.4%
|- vs. prior year (in basis points)
(320) bps
(330) bps
(10) bps
(180) bps
|Adjusted Operating Income *
$
35.8
$
132.6
$
29.7
$
80.6
|- vs. prior year
-41.4%
-31.5%
6.1%
-12.3%
|- on constant currency
-33.0%
-27.6%
10.2%
-10.2%
|Adj. Oper. Margin (% of sales)*
6.0%
7.4%
10.5%
10.1%
|- vs. prior year (in basis points)
(420) bps
(320) bps
(0) bps
(130) bps
|Backlog
$
1,911.1
$
701.8
|* Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin exclude realignment charges and other specific discrete items
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
|(Amounts in thousands, except par value)
2022
2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
351,870
$
658,452
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $82,101 and $74,336, respectively
770,152
739,210
|Contract assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,999 and $2,393, respectively
205,236
195,598
|Inventories, net
779,449
678,287
|Prepaid expenses and other
117,077
117,130
|Total current assets
2,223,784
2,388,677
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,135,437 and $1,191,823, respectively
473,224
515,927
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
173,442
193,863
|Goodwill
1,135,538
1,196,479
|Deferred taxes
44,833
44,049
|Other intangible assets, net
134,105
152,463
|Other assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $66,210 and $67,696, respectively
321,062
258,310
|Total assets
$
4,505,988
$
4,749,768
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
$
414,372
$
410,062
|Accrued liabilities
382,535
445,092
|Contract liabilities
216,094
202,965
|Debt due within one year
47,962
41,058
|Operating lease liabilities
30,723
32,628
|Total current liabilities
1,091,686
1,131,805
|Long-term debt due after one year
1,232,248
1,261,770
|Operating lease liabilities
155,328
166,786
|Retirement obligations and other liabilities
334,967
352,062
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common shares, $1.25 par value
220,991
220,991
|Shares authorized – 305,000
|Shares issued – 176,793
|Capital in excess of par value
506,744
506,386
|Retained earnings
3,678,817
3,691,023
|Treasury shares, at cost – 46,376 and 46,794 shares, respectively
(2,037,758
)
(2,057,706
)
|Deferred compensation obligation
6,950
7,214
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(718,619
)
(563,589
)
|Total Flowserve Corporation shareholders' equity
1,657,125
1,804,319
|Noncontrolling interests
34,634
33,026
|Total equity
1,691,759
1,837,345
|Total liabilities and equity
$
4,505,988
$
4,749,768
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Amounts in thousands)
2022
2021
|Cash flows – Operating activities:
|Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests
$
73,053
$
116,713
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
|Depreciation
59,207
66,316
|Amortization of intangible and other assets
10,051
10,643
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
8,173
|Stock-based compensation
23,757
23,610
|Foreign currency, asset write downs and other non-cash adjustments
(24,085
)
9,897
|Change in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
(78,376
)
24,361
|Inventories, net
(151,938
)
(47,533
)
|Contract assets, net
(21,912
)
35,358
|Prepaid expenses and other, net
(14,881
)
2,429
|Accounts payable
29,307
(58,600
)
|Contract liabilities
27,237
9,379
|Accrued liabilities and income taxes payable
(32,735
)
9,136
|Retirement obligations and other liabilities
24,123
(23,842
)
|Net deferred taxes
(32,293
)
(34,933
)
|Net cash flows provided (used) by operating activities
(109,485
)
151,107
|Cash flows – Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
(45,831
)
(34,034
)
|Other
184
(4,679
)
|Net cash flows provided (used) by investing activities
(45,647
)
(38,713
)
|Cash flows – Financing activities:
|Payments on senior notes
-
(407,473
)
|Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
-
498,280
|Proceeds from long-term debt
-
300,000
|Payments of deferred loan cost
-
(5,399
)
|Payments on term loan
(24,239
)
-
|Proceeds under other financing arrangements
1,135
1,408
|Payments under other financing arrangements
(356
)
(6,215
)
|Repurchases of common shares
-
(17,531
)
|Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation
(4,578
)
(5,899
)
|Payments of dividends
(78,406
)
(78,551
)
|Other
(5,334
)
(6,276
)
|Net cash flows provided (used) by financing activities
(111,778
)
272,344
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(39,672
)
(22,743
)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(306,582
)
361,995
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
658,452
1,095,274
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
351,870
$
1,457,269
