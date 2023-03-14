TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--
Fluence Technologies, the only provider of purpose-built financial consolidation, close, and reporting software for high-growth businesses, today announced its third consecutive year of record growth in 2022 achieving a 223% increase in revenue, 41% increase in new customers, and a 275% increase in the partner ecosystem.
In 2022, the company forged continued global expansion as the market demand for a modern, focused consolidation, close, and reporting platform increased. The expansion of the Fluence platform in 2022 to include account reconciliation, advanced data collection, internal management and narrative reporting, and external disclosure management reporting capabilities fueled its massive growth and garnered high marks from leading analysts.
2022 highlights include:
- Increased revenue 223% and customers by 41% to include leading firms Lockton Companies, UGE, and Heijmans.
- Executed two strategic acquisitions - Sturnis365 and XLCubed - to extend the Fluence platform to include account reconciliation, advanced data collection, internal management and narrative reporting, and external disclosure management reporting capabilities.
- Announced a strategic partnership with DataBlend to leverage DataBlend’s integration-as-a-service (iPaaS) solution to collect and join data from multiple sources including DataBlend’s native connectors to ERPs such as NetSuite, Sage Intacct and Acumatica, along with other cloud-based and on-premise applications.
- Extended investment and focus in the development of the Fluence partner ecosystem to include 45 leading firms across the globe and the launch of a full service Partner Portal.
- Launched the Fluence Partner of the Year Awards and honored Finteca, cpmview, BDO, and roosi for their dedication to helping fast-growing organizations modernize their financial consolidation and close processes with Fluence.
- Earned analyst recognition and industry awards including a #1 ranking in the 2022 Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Financial Reporting Market Study from Dresner Advisory Services, a 4.82/5.00 Pulse Rating and 100% recommendation rate from BPM Partners, and named a market leader in vendor credibility and overall customer experience in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study from Dresner Advisory Services
- Expanded the organization size by 85% to best service partners and customers across the US, Canada, the UK, France, Benelux, the DACH region and the Nordics
“The uncertain macro environment has raised the stakes for Finance leaders and their need to be agile, transparent, and self-sufficient. An increasing number of organizations are turning to Fluence to modernize complex consolidation, close and reporting methods, replacing legacy consolidation applications and spreadsheets in the process,” said Michael Morrison, CEO at Fluence. “Our impressive growth this past year is a testament to our focus on customer success and our ‘partner-first’ strategy, supported by a best-of-breed, modern platform that is unparalleled in the market.”
Fluence’s native cloud-based solution empowers finance teams, streamlines collaboration, and accelerates time to value with out-of-the-box delivery, easy-to-configure workflows, and enterprise-ready functionality built for high-growth firms. To request a demonstration, visit https://www.fluencetech.com.
About Fluence
Fluence Technologies puts control in the hands of finance and accounting teams so they can close faster, report with confidence, and do more with less. Only the Fluence financial close, consolidation, and report management platform delivers an enterprise-grade, out-of-the-box solution for modern, high-growth companies. Truly cloud-based and finance-owned, Fluence’s no-code approach means accelerated time to value and immediate adoption. Welcome to Fluence where we close early.
